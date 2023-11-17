2023 F1 Las Vegas GP: Qualifying predictions

The first day of running at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP is done and dusted and we have an intriguing set of possibilities in front of us on Saturday (November 18). The first day of running saw only one practice session as FP1 was canceled. The second session was 90 minutes long and it did show glimpses of a decent enough track.

Having said that, there was still limited running and with the conditions somewhat variable it left the door open for a lot of different outcomes. Saturday will feature FP3 and qualifying and on a track like this, the starting grid is going to be crucial. So what can we expect from qualifying? Who is going to be in pole position? Let's take a look.

#1 Charles Leclerc secures pole position for 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

Ferrari was expected to do well at the F1 Las Vegas GP. The track layout and conditions seem tailor-made for the car and Charles Leclerc has hit the ground running. The driver has been fast, has maintained a decent buffer even over his teammate Carlos Sainz and you almost see something special coming from him.

Race pace is of course something that Ferrari has always found itself struggling in but over a single lap, it does appear that Charles Leclerc can put together something magical. The Ferrari driver is our pick for pole position for the Las Vegas GP.

#2 Max Verstappen joins him on front row

Red Bull has not shown its true performance yet by any means although the car seems to be in control whenever it is on track. Max Verstappen looked content with the overall performance after FP2 and wasn't expecting too many surprises. Expect the driver to line up alongside Leclerc on the front row for the F1 Las Vegas GP, especially with Carlos Sainz facing a 10-place grid penalty.

#3 Fernando Alonso will have a top 5 starting position

The Aston Martin that has been stripped of all its upgrades seems to have come alive yet again. The car is starting to look like the one that danced around the tight sections of the track in Monaco without any issue.

The car looks great in the hands of Fernando Alonso and while it might not be outright the fastest car on the grid, it's certainly very competitive. We're backing the Spaniard to secure a top 5 grid slot for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

#4 McLaren could struggle a little at 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

McLaren's straight-line speed deficit seems to be an Achilles heel that rears its ugly head at Las Vegas. At this track, you need a strong top speed and great low downforce efficiency. If you don't have that you're going to struggle. McLaren is unfortunately struggling precisely because of that and this weekend might not be the best for the team.

#5 Williams could book a top 10 slot with Alex Albon

Williams and low downforce set-ups is a bond made in heaven and it becomes more and more evident on this track. The car has shown signs of life already in FP2 and it won't be a surprise if Alex Albon qualifies inside the top 10 for the team.