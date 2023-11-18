2023 F1 Las Vegas GP Qualifying: Winners and losers

Charles Leclerc secured pole position for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP ahead of Max Verstappen. In arguably the best session of running that we've seen all weekend, the formbook was thrown upside down as we had quite a few surprise eliminations in Q1 and Q2.

The race will feature Leclerc and Verstappen starting the race on the front row followed by George Russell and Pierre Gasly on the second.

In a qualifying session that featured a surprise at every corner who would be happy with how everything panned out and who would be a bit disappointed? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP Qualifying

Winner

Charles Leclerc

Another race, another pole position, and another opportunity for Charles Leclerc to extend a somewhat unwanted record where he's unable to convert pole position into a win.

In all fairness, that's not because he is a bad driver but a lot of it has to do with the car he's driving. During the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Leclerc has been brilliant and while the conversation when it comes to winning the race is a bit premature, he will cherish extracting the maximum from his car.

Loser

Carlos Sainz

First of all, let's make one thing clear, it's not Carlos Sainz's fault at all that the driver will take a 10-place grid drop for the race.

The Spaniard is doing a brilliant job at Ferrari and for him to come within a tenth of the pole position time is remarkable as well. Unfortunately for him, a front row will become P12 on Sunday for the Ferrari driver.

Winner

Williams

This was brilliant from Williams but what was even more impressive was how James Vowles put his arm around Logan Sargeant's shoulder throughout the season and was there to commend him when he qualified in P6.

Williams is a team in ascendence and Vowles has made the difference for sure.

Loser

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez could not have afforded to be eliminated in Q2. Especially with a sword hanging over his future at Red Bull.

The Mexican will start the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP behind Lewis Hamilton and that's just not where he would want to find himself.

Qualifying has been his Achilles heel and there's a lot of evidence that the driver needs to get his act together for sure.

Winner

George Russell

George Russell has been under the pump ever since Mercedes introduced the new upgrade package in Austin.

He showed signs of getting used to the car in Brazil but he has truly blossomed during the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying. A P3 start means that a second podium is on the cards for the Mercedes driver.

Loser

Lewis Hamilton

Being half a second down on your teammate is not the best result and neither is getting eliminated in Q2.

Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to make progress in the race but this was certainly one of the rare cases where he couldn't extract the most from the car.