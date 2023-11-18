2023 F1 Las Vegas GP: Race predictions

Charles Leclerc will start the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP on pole position with Max Verstappen alongside him.

The race is expected to see temperatures drop even more, making things very interesting at the start. Having said that, there are close walls, long straights, and a smooth surface that could make things interesting.

So what could we expect from the inaugural F1 Las Vegas GP? Let's take a look.

#1 Max Verstappen wins F1 Las Vegas GP

Almost everyone might be rooting for a Charles Leclerc win after the kind of rotten luck he's had this season but it's not going to be easy.

Starting the race on pole position should give him a better jump from the cleaner side of the grid but the race pace is a concern.

It's hard to fend off a Red Bull this season when it comes to race pace, especially when you're driving a Ferrari. The long runs were competitive for Leclerc but it's hard to bet against Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

We're picking the Dutch driver to win the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

#2 Podium for George Russell

Podiums have somehow deserted George Russell this season as he has only one in Barcelona. Compared to 2022, this season hasn't been his best either. Having said that, the driver will be starting the race in P3.

Mercedes tends to have a good race pace and although its long runs were somewhat alarming on Friday, one can expect the team to do well in the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

We're backing Russell to get his second podium of the season in the race.

#3 Lando Norris scores points

Lando Norris was eliminated in Q1 in what was a poor session for the team. Having said that, the race pace for McLaren might not be close to the frontrunners but it's not too bad either.

Expect Norris to make his way through the field and score points.

#4 The race will be action-packed

A low grip track, long DRS zones, chilly weather, close walls, and multiple drivers out of place tend to lead to a chaotic race. Expect a few stoppages in the race as drivers try to make their way through the field.

A safety car or even a red flag is certainly not out of the question as the close walls do make things conducive for action at the F1 Las Vegas GP.

#5 Fernando Alonso secures a top-5 result

Fernando Alonso will be seething after the poor qualifying lap. Having said that, Aston Martin seems to have a competitive pace at hand and expects the Spaniard to make progress during the race.

We're backing a top-five result from Alonso at the F1 Las Vegas GP.