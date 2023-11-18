2023 F1 Las Vegas GP: Top 5 conclusions

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying saw Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen to secure pole position. The session proved capable of springing a surprise or two as Williams ended up in Q3.

In the end, the grid at the start of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP will feature five different teams in the top five slots. Having said that, what did we learn from qualifying? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP: Key Takeaways

#1 A competitive Ferrari can spell trouble for Red Bull

The long runs between Ferrari and Red Bull were not too far off on Friday but one would expect Max Verstappen to have the edge. Having said that, there's one thing that becomes clear when you see this session.

If the Italian team can build a better car, it certainly has the driver capable enough of putting together the results that the car deserves.

Charles Leclerc qualifying on pole is a statement of sorts from the driver to his own. He's showing that he can beat Verstappen in a fast car, and in all fairness, one can't doubt him at this stage.

#2 Williams is a team on the ascendancy

The message given by James Vowles to his pupil Logan Sargeant was heartwarming. It also showed that Williams is starting to put things together now with both drivers.

Sargeant's place at Williams is all but secured right now and his results are starting to improve as a result.

#3 McLaren needs a more rounded car next season

With both McLarens being bumped out of Q1 it showed one major weakness of the team that needs to be taken care of. One cannot afford to have a car that is so vulnerable in a straight line as it's going to cost the team in an era where there are plenty of low downforce tracks.

For the next season, McLaren needs to work on this or else it will continue to struggle in a decent chunk of races on the calendar. A Q1 elimination at the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP is disappointing and the team must do better.

#4 Pierre Gasly has struck a purple patch

Getting that Alpine up to P5 in the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP was just brilliant from Pierre Gasly.

The French driver has been on a purple patch since the summer break and coupled with teammate Esteban Ocon's poor run of form, Gasly has impressed everyone and taken over at the French team.

It will be interesting to see what kind of result he can get on Sunday.

#5 Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton should be disappointed

Fernando Alonso will be kicking himself after ruining his final lap in qualifying. The Spaniard had the pace in spades to be top five and the poor last lap means he will start the race in P9.

Similarly for Lewis Hamilton, a Q2 elimination is Just below par especially if the teammate is going to start the race in P3.

Both drivers have a lot of places to make up during the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP and let's see how they get it done.