2023 F1 Las Vegas GP: Winners and losers

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP was far more entertaining and engaging than the first two days of the event. In the end, we had Max Verstappen winning the race from Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez.

The race featured great wheel-to-wheel action, multiple stoppages, and a battle for the win. When the race is done and the entire paddock is packing up to move to Abu Dhabi for the last race of the season, who would be feeling a tad upset about how the weekend panned out, and who would be satisfied with the result of the F1

Las Vegas GP? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

Winner

Max Verstappen

It wasn't the smoothest of races for Max Verstappen and he did get lucky with the safety car but having said that, the driver got the job done again and did not lose his head at any point in the race.

This might be a new wrinkle in Verstappen's game where he lets the race come to him and does not panic. In the end, it was win No. 18 for 2023 as the Red Bull driver took the crown at the F1 Las Vegas GP.

Loser

Charles Leclerc

At the end of the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Charles Leclerc was one driver who had done everything that was possible throughout the weekend. He would have been the righteous winner and would have deserved every bit of it.

Having said that, the win did not happen and while his driving was flawless, there's no way in the world he would not be a tad upset at losing out on a win due to a safety car.

Winner

Esteban Ocon

After being almost bullied out of Q1 by Max Verstappen on Saturday, Esteban Ocon had a hefty task in front of him on Sunday. His form had been a question mark, with Pierre Gasly getting the praise from everyone in the second half of the season.

Come Sunday, Ocon was on a mission to make up for Saturday and that's precisely what he did. Starting the race outside of the top 15 and finishing P4 by overtaking his teammate is surely going to make that champagne taste a little sweeter.

Loser

Sergio Perez

On the face of it, a podium is a welcome result for the Mexican and he had a strong race as well. Having said that, Sergio Perez not qualifying well is entirely on him and so is letting Charles Leclerc snatch P2 away from him on the last lap.

It's two races in a row now that Sergio Perez has lost a position on the last lap in a car that was arguably slower than his. Would the same happen to Daniel Ricciardo? That's the question Red Bull will be trying to find an answer to.

Winner

F1 Las Vegas GP

The F1 Las Vegas GP was under direct attack from so many corners throughout the weekend. More importantly, the race organizers only had themselves to blame. If the track is not in a condition to run and damage a car, that's on the organizer, if there is an unforgivable delay in practice sessions, then it's down to the organizers.

The less we talk about the fan experience the better because many have complained about it already. The event needed a strong race on Sunday and it delivered. The race was brilliant and it gives the event breathing room with which it can sit and execute better next time.

Loser

George Russell

This season George Russell has accrued just one podium. What if we told you he's lost multiple of them due to his mistake or just bad luck? Melbourne was just misfortune, Monaco was his fault, Canada was his fault while Silverstone was just misfortune. There are more as he lost out in Zandvoort and Singapore as well.

The F1 Las Vegas GP was just another addition to that long list and this time around it was his fault that he damaged his car in a collision with Max Verstappen. 2023 has been a character-building season for George Russell if not anything else.