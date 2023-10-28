2023 F1 Mexican GP FP1: Full results and takeaways

The 2023 F1 Mexican GP race weekend kicked off with Max Verstappen topping the timesheets followed by Alex Albon in P2. The high downforce configuration demanded by the track should ideally have worked against the strengths of the car under Albon but that does not seem to be the case.

At the same time, we're still in FP1 so it's hard to make sweeping suggestions. In FP3 we had home favorite Sergio Perez, almost half a second behind his teammate while Lando Norris was in P4 behind him. The first hour of the morning was more or less according to expectations, with no disruptions. What did we learn from it? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Mexican GP FP1: What did we learn?

#1 Red Bull might just be out of reach this weekend

A smoother track and Red Bull is off to the races once again. Max Verstappen was not only fast, he was fast despite keeping things measured in FP1. The Red Bull driver wasn't stressing the tires too much and tended to keep things intact but still he was on top of the standings.

While we had a few strong sectors, he wasn't the fastest in even one of them. We might be looking at a 2023 F1 Mexican GP where Max Verstappen once again dominates at the front, just like he has done four times already at this venue.

#2 The future is bright

With five young drivers getting the opportunity in FP1, one could think that these drivers would get a lot of spotlights. They certainly did and while most of them went about their session in a professional manner, what's clear is that all of them seemed capable enough of jumping into these cars and not looking out of depth.

Ollie Bearman was within two-tenths of Nico Hulkenberg at one point, and that is very impressive. The 2023 F1 Mexican GP FP1 showed that the future certainly looks bright for the sport.

#3 Mercedes is yet to show its cards

Mercedes has a reputation for either keeping its cards close to its chest or starting a race weekend slower than its competitors. At the moment if we look at the standings of the 2023 F1 Mexican GP FP1, it makes for a worrying reading for the team. More often than not, we've seen the team find significant gains as the weekend progresses.

Lewis Hamilton expected Mercedes to be strong this weekend. It is yet to show that pace, however.

#4 Alex Albon is turning heads in the Williams

Believe it or not, the track for the 2023 F1 Mexican GP is high downforce in nature and it is a major surprise to see Alex Albon being this competitive. The driver has been making a lot of time on the straights, but not only that, he's keeping pace in the slow-speed sections as well.

Expecting Williams to be a Top 5 car would be bonkers, but expecting Williams to have a car capable of a Top 10 result? That's possible.

#5 Ferrari has a question mark on its head

Ferrari was there or thereabouts in FP1, just like it usually is at the start of a weekend. There are a lot of question marks around the team, especially since the power unit struggles a lot at high altitudes. For the 2023 F1 Mexican GP, it does appear that the true picture is yet to reveal itself.

Everyone will keep a close eye on Ferrari, as the team might struggle a bit this weekend.