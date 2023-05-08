2023 F1 Miami GP: Winners and Losers

The curtain came down on the 2023 F1 Miami GP with Max Verstappen standing atop the podium and making a strong statement. A race that garnered plenty of anticipation because of a jumbled grid and the possibility of rain, delivered to an extent. What we got was a very impressive, hard-fought battle for the win. While its strategic nature might have left the fans confused about what to expect, for the most part, it kept them engaged.

With the 2023 F1 Miami GP done and dusted and the calendar taking a much-needed one-week break, Who will be happy with how the race panned out and who will not be in the most pleasant of moods? Let's find out as we take a look at the winners and losers of the race.

2023 F1 Miami GP

Winner

Max Verstappen

The brilliance of Verstappen this weekend lies in his reaction after qualifying. He did not throw a hissy fit. He did not complain about the Red flag regulations. Instead, he took responsibility for his first Q3 lap and congratulated teammate Sergio Perez.

The race saw a calm driver who knew exactly what he needed to do and who had a great advantage over everyone else. The loss in Baku was a jolt for Verstappen and he now seems entirely focused on the title, which is not a good sign for his competition.

Loser

Sergio Perez

You start the race in pole position and keep the lead after turn 1. However, your teammate, also your championship rival, starts the race in P9 and beats you in the end. Perez would have felt a sense of haplessness this weekend as this was the perfect opportunity to beat Verstappen.

If you can't beat you're teammate when you start in pole position and he starts P9, then how are you going to beat him in a straight fight? Food for thought!

Winner

Fernando Alonso

Four podiums in five races should tell you all you need to know about Fernando Alonso. In a season where he can't seem to put a foot wrong, the Spaniard has distinguished himself from everyone in the chasing pack.

Be it Lewis Hamilton, George Russel or Charles Leclerc, none of them have been able to match Alonso as he picked up yet another podium at the 2023 F1 Miami GP.

Loser

Lance Stroll

There's going to come a point this season when Lance Stroll faces criticism across the board. The Canadian has been in the shadow of his teammate Alonso. But to not score a point in a race in which you were not thwarted by any reliability issues, while your teammate finishes on the podium, can be a bit problematic.

Winner

Alpine

Alpine came into the 2023 F1 Miami GP under pressure. With two non-scoring races out of four, the team even faced criticism from CEO Laurent Rossi. While a P8-P9 finish from Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon might not feel like the most rewarding, it's a start. Alpine needs to build on its momentum now and use this result to bring a level of consistency to the season.

Loser

McLaren

McLaren was one of the slowest teams at the 2023 F1 Miami GP. If we ask Lando Norris, he would probably say it all came down to the conditions; the car does not work well in hot conditions by the looks of it and completely shut down this weekend.

After an impressive race in Baku, the 2023 F1 Miami GP was an eye-opener for McLaren as the result was just not up to the mark.

