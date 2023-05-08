2023 F1 Miami GP: Driver Ratings

The 2023 F1 Miami GP featured the same familiar face at the top, as Max Verstappen dominated the race from start to finish.

There were quite a few standout performances from other drivers, as they placed their cars in impressive positions. Meanwhile, some had a forgettable race at the 2023 F1 Miami GP.

Having said that, in a way to put a bow on the weekend, let's take a look at how each driver fared this weekend.

2023 F1 Miami GP: Rating the drivers

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (Started: 9th, Finished: 1st)

Rating: 9.5

The race in Miami is a true reminder of how much of a gulf there is between Perez and Verstappen at Red Bull. There was a moment in the 2023 F1 Miami GP when Verstappen on 20-lap older tires was lapping faster than Perez and it was that stint that helped him to win the race. Was it a perfect weekend? No. The lapse in qualifying goes against him but what a statement from the reigning world champion.

Sergio Perez (Started: 1st, Finished: 2nd)

Rating: 7

Perez was playing catchup against his teammate from the very first session but could never close the gap to Max. The pole position deserves credit because the Mexican did not put a foot wrong in the entire session but Verstappen did. Having said that, if you're going to lose a race to your teammate when you start the race on pole position and he starts P9 then you can kiss the title goodbye. Perez got dominated this weekend, one that ended with a demoralizing defeat.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc(Started: 7th, Finished: 7th)

Rating: 6

Leclerc went from the heroics of Baku to a shambolic Miami within a week. The crash in qualifying was him pushing too hard and the race was just spent trying to overtake the Haas of Kevin Magnussen. Not the best of the weekend for the Ferrari driver.

Carlos Sainz(Started: 3rd, Finished: 5th)

Rating: 7

A weekend flattered by Leclerc's chaotic performance, it was a step up from Baku in terms of competitiveness but overall the race was a big disappointment. The 2023 F1 Miami GP showed was just another indication of Sainz not getting the best out of the car.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton(Started: 13th, Finished: 6th)

Rating: 6.5

Lewis would do well to forget how the 2023 F1 Miami GP went for him. Getting outperformed by your teammate is one thing but when you're getting eliminated in Q2, blaming the team is just not going to get you far.

George Russell(Started: 6th, Finished: 4th)

Rating: 9

Mercedes has found Lewis Hamilton's successor and he's starting to get the better of Lewis on a regular basis. If we ask Mercedes or its drivers, a P6 starting position was nothing but a flattering result. Managing the tires and then making his way to jump Carlos was even more impressive.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly(Started: 5th, Finished: 8th)

Rating: 8

Impressive qualifying session for Gasly where he made the most of nailing the lap with used tires in Q3. The race was very impressive as well as Gasly was able to almost beat Leclerc on track.

Esteban Ocon(Started: 8th, Finished: 9th)

Rating: 7.5

Was a bit unfortunate with the Red flag situation on Saturday but did the most he could in the 2023 F1 Miami GP. Almost caught Gasly at the end of the race as well.

McLaren

Lando Norris(Started: 16th, Finished: 17th)

Rating: 6

A bit of an anonymous weekend for Lando where the car was just not good enough to be competitive in any which way. The 2023 F1 Miami GP is one race that Norris would be hoping to forget as soon as he can.

Oscar Piastri(Started: 19th, Finished: 19th)

Rating: 5.5

Oscar continues to close the gap on Norris but what that also means is that he continues to trail his teammate. The car truly hampered what the rookie could accomplish at the 2023 F1 Miami GP.

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas(Started: 10th, Finished: 13th)

Rating: 7

A better weekend for Bottas as the Alfa Romeo was more competitive this time around A Q3 start was good but points were just not possible. 2023 is not turning as the best of seasons for Bottas.

Guanyu Zhou(Started: 14th, Finished: 16th)

Rating: 5

Another weekend where the Chinese driver was in the shadows of his teammate. Not the best of weekends for the Alfa Romeo driver.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso(Started: 2nd, Finished: 3rd)

Rating: 9

One of the better performances of Alonso's season as he continues to extract the maximum from the car. A very impressive feat as well of scoring a podium in 4 of the first 5 races, the Spaniard has truly been one of the standout drivers this season.

Lance Stroll(Started: 18th, Finished: 12th)

Rating: 3

Just poor from Lance as the Canadian had a horrible race weekend. Eliminated in Q1 when your teammate is on the front row and scoring no points while your teammate is on the podium should be an indication of how poor Stroll was.

Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen(Started: 4th, Finished: 10th)

Rating: 9

A stunner from Magnussen in Miami! He nailed his lap in qualifying to secure a P4 race start. Then he securing a point on a grid where top 8 are more less secured is amazing result.

Nico Hulkenberg(Started: 12th, Finished: 15th)

Rating: 6

Not the best weekend for Nico as it all turned on its head in the final Q2 lap where he encountered traffic. Keeping everything in mind, Nico might need to put some serious work into getting the tire management nailed. He has struggled with race pace and that is one place where he might need to work on.

AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries (Started: 15th, Finished: 18th)

Rating: 4

Nyck did outqualify Yuki but the accolades end there. A gap in the race of close to 20 seconds between the drivers is surely alarming.

Yuki Tsunoda(Started: 17th, Finished: 11th)

Rating: 8.5

That driver from Yuki in the 2023 F1 Miami GP deserved at least a point. The Japanese driver has been making such progress that it has been stunning to watch.

Williams

Alex Albon(Started: 11th, Finished: 14th)

Rating: 7

A decent race from Albon at the 2023 F1 Miami GP where he waved the Williams flag as high as one could. The race pace is just not there for the teams though and hence points elude Albon even though he's the outright benchmark within the team.

Logan Sargeant(Started: 20th, Finished: 20th)

Rating: 3

A weekend from hell for Logan. The American in his home race felt like a fish out of water. An overall disappointing 2023 F1 Miami GP for the Williams driver as he was just never comfortable in the car.

