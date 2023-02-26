2023 F1 pre-season testing: What is the pecking order?

With the F1 pre-season test ending, one of the most critical questions every fan asks is, what is the pecking order? Who is at the front, who is at the back, and where does his favorite team find itself? One of the biggest misconceptions of testing is taking the lap times at face value, and reaching a verdict based on them is futile.

However, if you look at the three days in its entirety, a pattern does become visible, most importantly, based on how the cars look on track. After three days of F1 pre-season testing, a semblance of a pecking order has been established. It's not definitive, as the fuel loads and engine modes can be significant variables in masking a car's true potential. So far, the grid can be divided into four groups based on current information.

The 2023 F1 pecking order so far

Group 1

1) Red Bull

Expectedly, leading the pack. Looking at both the long and performance runs, Red Bull does not appear to have too many issues. The car looks well-balanced, and the drivers seem comfortable. When pushed, the car gets out of shape, but tire management, as does reliability, seems up to the mark.

There aren't too many faults in Red Bull's armor right now, and the team is looking ominously solid. They will likely set the benchmarks for the season.

2) Ferrari

Ferrari has made significant improvements to the package. The straight-line speed has improved, which could result from both the power unit improvements and the reduced drag on the car. The car looks competitive, and the package looks promising.

There is one issue, though, and that is with the tire life. The car devours tires during a long stint, which is never ideal. Long runs are a concern, so Ferrari finds itself behind Red Bull at this stage.

Group 2

3) Mercedes

Mercedes is in the same place as last season regarding the pecking order. However, there is some optimism as the car has no serious porpoising issues that perplexed the team last F1 season. Drag is an issue, and so is the overall balance.

The car should be third in the pecking order at the start of the season. However, one serious threat from behind could derail the plans.

4) Aston Martin

The team made the most significant leap amongst all others on the grid. The car looked fantastic on track and drew attention during the long runs on the last day. Before that run, everyone had pegged the team to be the leading midfield team.

After that run, many feel the team might even challenge the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari. Conservatively speaking, we're keeping Aston Martin in P4, but we won't be surprised to see Fernando Alonso on the podium in Bahrain.

Group 3

5) Alpine

Alpine has been a true enigma of the F1 field. The car did not look impressive on any of the three days of running. It is arguably the worst affected by porpoising this season and looks like a tough cookie around the track.

The long run from the French team was quicker than most of its midfield competitors. Alpine is still uncertain, but we're placing the French team fifth in the pecking order for now.

6) Haas

When Ferrari makes major leaps in the F1 pre-season test, you expect Haas to do the same. Looking at the car and how it was handled over the three days of running, it's safe to say that Haas can threaten points this season. The car looks promising. It's not a handful in any which way, and it's a solid step forward from last season.

7) Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo has benefitted from the improved reliability of the Ferrari power unit, but what has been especially remarkable is the consistency of the car over a stint. There's still a question mark over how good the car is, but it does appear to be more reliable than the 2022 F1 package for the team.

Group 4

8) McLaren

McLaren has been a disaster, and to be fair, eighth is still giving the team a favorable position in the pecking order. The car does not look good, the body language of the F1 team is poor, and overall there's not much to say that the team will be doing anything more than damage limitation in the first few races.

McLaren @McLarenF1 Let's GO racing!



Hear from Lando, Oscar and the team after day three of testing the Testing done.Let's GO racing!Hear from Lando, Oscar and the team after day three of testing the #MCL60 in Bahrain. Testing done. ✅ Let's GO racing! 🏁 Hear from Lando, Oscar and the team after day three of testing the #MCL60 in Bahrain. 👇

9) AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri is a step up from the 2022 F1 challenger if we ask the drivers and the engineers. The efficiency in the fast-speed sections has improved. The Achilles heel last season was in the slow-speed sections. The team admits there's still work to be done on that front.

10) Williams

Williams has shown improvement in terms of overall balance. The car does not look as undercooked as it used to last season, and this is undoubtedly a plus point for the engineers. The long runs were a bit disappointing, though, so placing the team any higher than where it is right now is hard.

