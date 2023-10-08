2023 F1 Qatar GP sprint: Winners and Losers

The 2023 F1 Qatar GP sprint saw Oscar Piastri secure his first sprint win as Max Verstappen sealed his third world title. The sprint was a rollercoaster ride for everyone involved. There were as many as three safety car periods and not to forget the way the tires behaved was quite peculiar.

Soft tires worked great for a lap or two as they were easier to get up to temperature while the medium tires took time to get up to speed but were great afterwards. Throughout all of these variances as well as losing out on the race lead to George Russell at the beginning of the race, Oscar was able to overcome the pressure and win his first sprint from the pole position.

As the teams and the driver prepare for the 2023 F1 Qatar GP on Sunday, who would be happy with how the sprint went, and who would be a bit disappointed? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Qatar GP sprint

Winner

Oscar Piastri

This kid is special, isn't he? The way Oscar Piastri has put together arguably one of the most faultless weekends is commendable in so many ways. The way he's driving, it's almost easy to forget that he's a rookie and he's still on a learning curve. Regardless, there's something special about the Australian and it's not just talent, it's more than that. The calm demeanor, the ability to not take himself too seriously, and the belief that whatever he's achieving was always meant to be.

It's something that's going to hold him in great stead for the future and it is the intangible that many drivers lack while growing up.

Loser

Lando Norris

When asked in the post-sprint press conference what caused him to struggle in the car, Lando Norris quipped 'a lack of talent' with a deadpan face. It's easy to forget that Lando himself is very young. He's only a year older than Oscar even though he's been part of the sport for a few years now.

The fact that Oscar won the 2023 F1 Qatar GP sprint stung Lando and it should. This should also be a wake-up call for the driver that he can't make mistakes anymore.

Winner

Max Verstappen

Sealing his third world title at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP was almost anti-climactic with Sergio Perez once again doing something that he shouldn't have. With the monkey off his back for the title, Max Verstappen can now focus on building what seems to be statistically the greatest season.

He's on his way to bettering his record for the most wins in a season, he's also on his way to bettering the record for the most points in a season. Verstappen is building an undisputed legacy and becoming an undeniable great of the sport by the day.

Loser

Nico Hulkenberg and Haas

It was an unfortunate crash triggered by Sergio Perez placing his car on the outside of Nico Hulkenberg, especially when the driver had Esteban Ocon down the inside.

That was a racing incident but it spoiled a brilliant performance once again from Hulkenberg whose car had no business being in that points-scoring position. Disappointing for the German but that's how it goes sometimes.

Winner

Alex Albon

Alex Albon scoring points in the Williams on a weekend where the team's direct rivals had a crash is just pure gold from the driver. The former Red Bull driver once again showed his worth at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP, especially with his teammate once again beaching his car in the gravel.

Loser

Alpine

Alpine had an opportunity to clinch a point or two there with its drivers if the strategy had worked. For a while it did appear that the strategy would work, considering how Ocon was able to overtake Alonso and caught him napping.

Regardless, once the soft tires gave up grip, Ocon was holding on for dear life and the crash ended his 2023 F1 Qatar GP sprint earlier than expected.