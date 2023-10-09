2023 F1 Qatar GP: Top 10 conclusions

The 2023 F1 Qatar GP saw Max Verstappen win the race rather comfortably but the weekend also witnessed him lose out in the sprint to Oscar Piastri. The weekend was eventful overall with Pirelli and FIA almost making up the rules as they went along hours before the sprint and the race as well.

In the end, once the weekend was over, we had a McLaren pole position in the sprint and a win just to supplement Verstappen sealing his third title.

With the drivers now properly hydrated (one would hope) after a demanding race, what did we learn from the 2023 F1 Qatar GP? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Qatar GP: What did we learn?

#1 The Losail Circuit is not fit for F1

If we had a much anticipated title fight in 2023 and this was what the F1 Qatar GP had to offer then we would not be having a race. The controversy would have been bigger especially since the FIA and Pirelli were forced to make up rules on the go.

To add to this, the fact that drivers were passing out and had trouble getting out of the car is almost shocking. We can't have that in a sport where we're always treading the line when it comes to danger.

#2 Oscar Piastri is a star now

Now coming to the action on track, Oscar Piastri proved to everyone at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP that he was capable of being a frontrunner and more. Beating Lando Norris fair and square in both races and doing it even on Sunday where the British-Belgian driver clearly had the pace is commendable.

We have a star in front of us and McLaren has done a brilliant job in unearthing this talent.

#3 Max Verstappen is scripting the greatest statistical season in F1 history

This was the 14th win of the season for Max Verstappen. With five races left in the season, he's on his way to breaking the record that he set last season of 15 race wins in a year. Unless something happens, Verstappen is on his way to breaking almost every single season record there is.

We might not realize it but years from now, this season will be looked at as one of the greatest and most dominant seasons in the history of the sport.

#4 Mercedes has a driver problem

We've talked about this earlier as well where we pointed out how the George Russell-Lewis Hamilton partnership works when the car is a midfield charger.

As soon as Mercedes has gotten closer to the front and the two are fighting for places at the front of the grid, it's intensifying.

The crash was entirely on Hamilton but the first reaction from both drivers on the team radio showed that things are not as rosy as one might think at Mercedes.

#5 So does Aston Martin

Lance Stroll shoving his trainer away was not unnoticed but what was also surprising was the one-second gap between him and Fernando Alonso.

The 2023 F1 Qatar GP showed that the Canadian is starting to feel the pressure now as he continues to get thrashed by his teammate every time.

#6 Red Bull should be alarmed by Sergio Perez's race

If the McLaren was maybe a couple of tenths quicker and a bigger challenge for Red Bull, Max Verstappen might have been in trouble in the 2023 F1 Qatar GP. The reason behind that is the fact that he had two drivers from the same team behind him and they could have strategically compromised him.

All this time Sergio Perez dawdling at the back of the grid even getting overtaken by an Alpine. This level of performance is scarily poor and there might be a point where Red Bull might have to take some harsh steps.

#7 Yuki Tsunoda gets one back on Liam Lawson

If Liam Lawson had left the stage after Japan his stock would have been very high. The 2023 F1 Qatar GP put a beating on that stock as the Kiwi was beaten by Yuki Tsunoda over the weekend.

AlphaTauri did not have the pace it did in Japan and it showed. The 2023 F1 Qatar GP will also prove to be a confidence boost for Yuki as well.

#8 Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin dream seems to be crashing down

It all looked so good at the start of the season for Fernando Alonso. He was a regular podium contender, everything was looking up and it did seem that Aston Martin was going to be a true contender for the championship in the next couple of years.

You look at the post-summer break period and the team has completely fallen apart. Add to it the rumors of a Saudi takeover would be frustrating for Alonso because that wasn't the team he had signed for.

Things aren't looking up for the Spaniard right now and his tone post-race shows that as well.

#9 Alfa Romeo jumps Haas in the standings

A double-point finish for Alfa Romeo was very impressive as both Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou scored points.

For Haas, however, there seems to be a case where a lot is at stake with the upgrade package at Austin. Let's see what the team brings and if it helps it climb a few places.

#10 The clock is ticking for Logan Sargeant

Williams has faith in Logan Sargeant and James Vowles has been very vocal about how good he can be. The American, however, had another stinker at the 2023 F1 Qatar GP.

Sargeant will be hoping for a better run in Austin as his second home race comes up next week. The clock is ticking for him, that's for sure.