2023 F1 Singapore GP: Preview and predictions

The 2023 F1 Singapore GP will be the 15th race of the season, one that has been utterly dominated by Red Bull. The team continues to remain a step above everything that the rivals can offer at this stage. It's a 15-race winning streak for the team as it continues on its quest to do the impossible and win every race this season.

Reliability has not been a concern this season and with the F1 Singapore GP being the one race that got away from Max Verstappen last season, he would be looking to get that one back this time around.

So what can we expect from the race this weekend? Let's take a look at our preview and predictions.

2023 F1 Singapore GP: Preview

Key Storylines

#1 The track layout change

The track layout for the F1 Singapore GP will change this year with the multiple tight and twisty sections in the third sector removed to facilitate a long straight. The aim seems to be to help facilitate overtaking on a track where overtaking does prove to be a hindrance.

It remains to be seen what the feedback is from the drivers but it surely would make the track less physical and give the drivers fractionally more breathing room during a lap.

#2 The impact of the FIA technical directive

The FIA technical directive that is supposed to be a clampdown on the flexible wings will come into effect this weekend.

Just like every other directive everyone will be keeping an eye on the kind of impact this has on the pecking order and different teams.

Last season, the technical directive to help with bouncing propelled Red Bull further ahead of the pack. Everyone will be keeping a close eye on what this one does.

#3 Red Bull's weakest track before the end of the season?

Helmut Marko has already claimed that if Red Bull wins the F1 Singapore GP then it can dream of winning all races this season. The low-speed nature of the track is somewhat mitigated by the long straights in the third sector but the track still retains most of its identity.

Red Bull will surely face a challenge this weekend from teams like McLaren and Mercedes but it remains to be seen if it will be sufficient enough to hold them back.

Form guide

In form

Carlos Sainz is one driver who caught the eye of everyone in Monza as well as in the race in Zandvoort. The Spaniard is in a peculiar situation as Ferrari continues to stall an extension of his contract citing a rethink on its plans. At the same time, the form shit within the team with Charles Leclerc in the other car has been impressive.

Sainz might not have a similarly potent car for the F1 Singapore GP as he did in Monza but the aim must be to get one over Charles Leclerc this weekend.

Out of form

Alpine is coming to Singapore on the back of a disastrous weekend in Monza. The power unit's lack of grunt exposed the team in a manner that was something new for both drivers.

After two podiums (one in sprint and one in race) for Gasly in the races before Monza, the team will be hoping to get back on track in Singapore.

2023 F1 Singapore GP: Predictions

Who wins the race?

The long straight in the third sector has surely tilted the balance in favor of Red Bull once again as that would be one area that the Austrian team can truly exploit. It also makes the track a bit more racier as compared to the previous layout and should help with the overtakes.

Red Bull's only Achilles heel this season has been qualifying. Irrespective of the track layout, the team has held an advantage over the rest of the field in race pace.

The same should be the case here as Max Verstappen heads to the F1 Singapore GP as the favorite to win the race.

The surprise of the weekend (Team)

Aston Martin's drop in form at Monza was a bit of a disappointment for many after the very impressive run in Zandvoort. A lot of it was down to the track layout and this weekend we're back to the one that might suit the team once again.

Expect Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin be a contender for the podium this weekend.

The surprise of the weekend (Driver)

The track in Singapore has been one of the standouts for Charles Leclerc throughout his career. Be it the qualifying lap in 2019 or even the one last season, the Ferrari driver has been very impressive around the streets of Singapore.

This weekend, expect more of the same from Charles Leclerc as even though Ferrari is expected to struggle this weekend, the driver might pull something out of the hat in qualifying.

Disappointment of the weekend (Team)

A pole position and a podium were the best that Ferrari could have hoped for from the race in Monza and it achieved that. Coming to the F1 Singapore GP, the track layout has just not been the team's friend.

The low-speed nature is not the car's strength anymore even though it used to ace these layouts earlier. Ferrari could fall to fourth or fifth fastest in the pecking order this weekend after an impressive run in Monza.

Disappointment of the weekend (Driver)

Lance Stroll is undoubtedly heading to the F1 Singapore GP under pressure. Questions have been raised against the Canadian's position at Aston Martin. Even though this is effectively his team (owned by his father), it's safe to say that his performances have been below par.

Stroll will be hoping to put together a better weekend this time around as the track should suit the car a bit more.