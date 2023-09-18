2023 F1 Singapore GP: Top 5 Conclusions

Carlos Sainz won the 2023 F1 Singapore GP and ended the winning streak for Max Verstappen and Red Bull. In an action-packed race with a bit of a dull stint in the middle, we had a battle for the win right until the last lap.

In the end, it was the Ferrari driver that got the win and ended the Austrian team's dominant reign at the top of the podium.

In P2, we had Lando Norris with a very composed race, while in P3, Lewis Hamilton took his place thanks to a very impressive recovery job.

Charles Leclerc got a P4 in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP while Max Verstappen's recovery driver got him a P5 in the end. After everything that happened in this action-packed race weekend, what did we learn? Let's take a look!

#1 Carlos Sainz is assuming the team leader role at Ferrari

This was the best race weekend of Carlos Sainz's career and in so many ways, he has truly levelled up. The Spaniard was not only the quicker Ferrari driver at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, but he was also the smarter one. It takes skill and presence of mind to win such a race.

Sainz has been impressive while his teammate Charles Leclerc has been completely dominated into submission. Sainz is the lead driver now at Ferrari and it's hard to see anyone protesting that.

#2 George Russell should be livid at his mistake in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP

George Russell has shown that he has immense potential and in the second half of the season, he has displayed that he doesn't lack in performance as well. The figure of him in tears after the race as he crashed out on the last lap was the sign of a driver trying to do a little too much with what he had under him.

The 2023 F1 Singapore GP showed that he has closed and maybe even overhauled the gap to Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes. It also showed that the polish was missing.

#3 Max Verstappen had a low-key brilliant race

Max Verstappen did not have the best car on the grid. He did not have the best strategy. He was severely compromised by the timing of the safety car and there was a time in the race where he was in P15 and points seemed like a distant dream.

From that point onwards, to turn the race on its head and finish 3-10ths behind Charles Leclerc in P4 was a sensational performance. It was also a performance that showed the driver's ability to still get the maximum out of a very precarious situation.

His win streak is over and that was going to happen one day, but the driver showed why he's going to win the title this season. It's races like these that make a championship campaign.

In a completely different context, where the championship was not already decided, these are the races that would make the difference.

#4 Aston Martin has some serious questions to answer

Aston Martin's car was compromised and it meant that Fernando Alonso had a race from hell. Compound that with Lance Stroll's shunt and you see how much the team is struggling.

The team is at a crossroads right now. It's more than established at this moment that Aston Martin has become a one-driver team. It remains to be seen how long it will take for the team to establish that it won't win titles with this setup.

#5 Liam Lawson is the real deal

The 2023 F1 Singapore GP showed that Liam Lawson is a driver who deserves his place on the grid. He did a brilliant job all race and secured two points for AlphaTauri, but more than that, he showed composure.

While another rookie Logan Sargeant once again binned it into the wall, Lawson did none of that.

It's hard to understand what the team has in store for Lawson as Ricciardo's return seems imminent. Having said that, the driver has certainly not done himself any harm after putting together an impressive showing once again at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP.