2023 F1 Singapore GP: Top 5 predictions

The 2023 F1 Singapore GP comes at a crucial juncture. This will be the 15th race of a season that has been dominated by Red Bull. There is, however, a little bit of importance around this race that revolves around its layout and how it could play a historic role.

In the eyes of many, including Red Bull chief Helmut Marko, if the team wins the 2023 F1 Singapore GP then it could dream of a clean sweep this season.

Can Red Bull win the race this weekend? Could it possibly face a challenge from some other teams? Let's take a look.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2023 F1 Singapore GP

If we raced at the old layout then it might have been a bit dicey to go for Max Verstappen but the new layout works like a charm for Red Bull.

The new layout not only makes the track racier, it helps the Austrian team because of the efficiency of the car in the low-speed sections.

Even if Verstappen is trumped over a lap in Qualifying, Red Bull continues to have an impressive race pace that helps the team secure wins with regularity.

To add to this, Singapore was one race that got away from Verstappen last season so he would be looking to redeem himself as well.

#2 Mercedes and McLaren battle for the podium

McLaren and Mercedes are two teams that have shown impressive form on tracks like Hungaroring and Zandvoort.

These tracks are quite similar in characteristics to what we will have on offer for the 2023 F1 Singapore GP.

The two teams struggled with the low downforce challenges of Monza, but the track in Singapore plays right into their strength as a podium is something we could see these two teams fight for.

#3 Ferrari will struggle in Singapore

It's hard to place where Aston Martin will find itself this weekend. The car had an impressive return to form with the mega upgrade in Zandvoort. Then the team went to Monza and it wasn't competitive anymore.

In all of this, though one thing is for certain, while Aston Martin might struggle against a McLaren or a Mercedes, it certainly has the legs over Ferrari.

The slow-speed track and highly abrasive track surface are perfect recipes for a kryptonite of a track for the Italian team and there is a sense that we might see that happen this weekend.

The Italian team will have the fifth fastest car at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, a major departure from the performance in Monza.

#4 Williams will continue its impressive run

Williams has been a very impressive post-summer break. With Alex Albon, the team has scored points in both races and shown impressive form as well.

What makes these performances even more astounding is that it is done on two very different tracks. The slow speed track in Zandvoort worked perfectly for Albon and then the fast speed Monza was always the team's strength.

Going to the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, expect Williams to continue its form as the leader of the midfield pack.

#5 The modified layout in sector 3 is going to be a valuable addition

There's been mixed response from the fans about the new track layout that features a long straight in the third sector as compared to the tight and twisty section that preceded it.

Well, while we have to see cars go through the section to pass a judgment it does appear that the section will make it easier for cars to race against each other.

More importantly, it will also make it easier to pull off overtakes during the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, making the race less processional.