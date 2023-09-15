2023 F1 Singapore GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

The 2023 F1 Singapore GP has its own set of unique challenges for teams. It is a track with a lot of slow-speed sections that demand a high downforce setup. There is also a focus on traction zones as well just like we see in Monaco.

Heading into the race weekend, multiple teams are bringing a major set of upgrades to tackle the challenges put forth by the track. Let's take a look at various solutions and upgrades that the teams have brought this weekend.

2023 F1 Singapore GP: List of upgrades

Red Bull

Floor edge – (performance)

Rear wing – (performance)

The championship leader has kept things somewhat simple and brought a high downforce wing for the weekend. To add to that, there is a performance upgrade brought in the form of an updated floor.

Mercedes

Front corner (circuit-specific)

Not too many modifications from Mercedes for the 2023 F1 Singapore GP as the team will have a circuit-specific front corner to supplement the high downforce package.

Aston Martin

Rear corner (performance)

Aston Martin has brought an updated rear corner as its performance upgrade to supplement the high downforce package.

Ferrari

Front wing (performance)

Buoyed by the podium in Monza, the team has brought an upgraded front wing to Singapore.

McLaren

Front wing endplate (performance)

Sidepot inlet (performance)

Halo (performance)

Floor body (performance)

Coke/Engine cover (performance)

Rear corner (performance)

Rear suspension (performance)

Rear wing endplate (performance)

Beam wing (circuit-specific)

McLaren has gone ahead with wholesale modifications for the race weekend. There are performance upgrades with the front wing endplate, sidepod inlet, floor body, coke/engine cover, rear corner, rear suspension, rear wing endplate and beam wing.

Alpine

Sidepot inlet (performance)

Cooling louvers (performance)

Beam wing (circuit-specific)

Alpine has made modifications to the sidepod inlet and brought in cooling louvers and beam wings as well. The team is looking to get back to points-scoring form after a disappointing race in Monza.

Alfa Romeo

Floor fences (performance)

Diffuser (performance)

Rear corner (performance)

Front wing (performance)

Alfa Romeo has brought an intensive set of upgrades for the weekend. The team has brought performance upgrades in the form of floor fences, a diffuser, a rear corner and a front wing to counter the demands of the track.

AlphaTauri

Floor body (performance)

Floor edge (performance)

Diffuser (performance)

Sidepod inlet (circuit-specific)

Engine cover (performance)

Rear suspension (performance)

Rear corner (performance)

Rear mirrors (performance)

AlphaTauri has brought wholesale changes to the car in its bid to have a concept more in line with what Red Bull has. For the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, the team has brought an extensive plethora of performance and circuit-specific upgrades that include a floor body, a floor edge, a diffuser, a sidepod inlet, an engine cover, rear suspension, a rear corner, and rear mirrors

The 2023 F1 Singapore GP track demands teams to optimize low-speed performance and high-load set-up. However, for several teams, this will not be the only challenge for this weekend. The priority will be to understand and optimize the vast upgrades being implemented.

There's the added issue of brake temperatures shooting through the roof in these conditions. The ability to have great traction out of braking zones could bring power unit drivability into play as well.

The somewhat volatile 2023 F1 Singapore GP will feature a whole load of teams trying different things with their upgrades and it remains to be seen what works and what doesn't.