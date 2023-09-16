2023 F1 Singapore GP Qualifying: Winners and Losers

The 2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying is now done and dusted and what we have in front of us is a strange starting grid(that might change a little).

We have a Ferrari on the front row accompanied by a Mercedes but what's surprising is that we have no Red Bulls in the top 10.

This is the first time this season that neither of the Red Bull drivers have even made it to Q3 as the unbeaten run of the team looks to be in trouble.

The session was one hell of a nailbiter from start to finish but as the adrenaline wears out, who would be the one ecstatic at the result, and who would be dreading the 2023 F1 Singapore GP tomorrow? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Singapore GP Qualifying

Winner

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz is in the form of his life and he's doing it alongside arguably one of the best talents in F1. The pole position in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP is his second in a row and he's withstood competition from some of the best on the grid.

The Spaniard has leveled up in the last few races and at the same time while Leclerc continued to struggle, Sainz is pouncing on these opportunities.

A chance to win a race this season beckons for Carlos tomorrow and we can rest assured he won't go down without a fight.

Loser

Max Verstappen and Red Bull

This was always going to come to an end one day, wasn't it? Red Bull has suddenly got no pace in the car to be competitive.

The car has been nowhere close to the sweet spot and hence struggled a lot. Having said that, Verstappen's reaction to the struggles has not been very impressive either.

The Red Bull driver will need to calm down as he tackles arguably his first uncompetitive weekend in a while.

Winner

George Russell

George Russell's form and his position in the team were questioned by many after a somewhat strange midseason slump from the driver in the first half of the season.

He had struggled to put together a good run before the mid-season break and thoroughly lost out against teammate Lewis Hamilton.

This is precisely why this post-summer break form has been very impressive. He's turned things around completely and has been the much better driver out of the two.

Dunking half a second on Lewis Hamilton? That too at the F1 Singapore GP? That's impressive.

Loser

Lewis Hamilton

This is the third race in a row where Lewis has looked completely out of sorts against his teammate in qualifying.

The driver has signed an extension with Mercedes so we can't even put it down to distraction or anything. This is entirely on the drivers and there seems to be something that Hamilton's teammate has found which the veteran can't keep up with.

Half a second at the F1 Singapore GP is going to hurt Lewis, that's for sure.

Winner

Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen's contract extension was questioned by many and rightly so. The Danish driver has been out of sorts this season.

He has a 3-11 deficit to teammate Nico Hulkenberg in qualifying as well. Keeping all of that in mind, you see the qualifying session and you see Kevin completely flip the script then it certainly makes you happy.

To outqualify the Alpines and the Aston Martins is impressive and that is a standout result for the Danish driver this season.

Loser

Lance Stroll

Questions will be asked of Lance Stroll over how his performance is starting to impact Aston Martin.

The team is starting to turn into a one-driver team and that kind of team just does not win titles. It's too much burden on one driver when the second driver continues to bin it consistently.

Lance needs to get his act together but one needs to question if he ever has done that in his career.

The Canadian is slowly starting to become one of the more hated drivers on the grid and you cannot dispute anyone who claims he's only in F1 because of money.

Let's see what Lance can muster in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP on Sunday,