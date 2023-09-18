2023 F1 Singapore GP: Winners and losers

The 2023 F1 Singapore GP was an entertaining race that ended Red Bull and Max Verstappen's run of consecutive wins. The Austrian team had bookmarked the race in Singapore as the one where it might struggle and that did indeed happen.

We had as many as three teams fighting for the win in the last few laps of the race and that is precisely what F1 needed after a year of Red Bull domination.

In all of this though, after the race was done and dusted, there will be a few happy with how everything went while others might be feeling gutted and looking to move on to Japan for the next race. Who are they? Let's take a look.

2023 F1 Singapore GP

Winner

Carlos Sainz

Is it safe to say that Carlos Sainz is now one of the elite drivers in F1? Yes, with his current form, he's rivaling the best on the grid and beating them with performance, guile, and a whole load of grit.

This was another race where he got the better of Charles Leclerc and did that impressively. Ferrari might have a new team leader in place and he might be a Spaniard.

Loser

Charles Leclerc

There aren't many races you could look at in the history of Charles Leclerc's career where he has been blown out of the water by his teammate. The 2023 F1 Singapore GP was one of the race occasions that happened.

The young driver is struggling with the car under him and it shows, he's unable to get the performance that his teammate can extract, and for Ferrari, this is a serious issue.

Winner

Lando Norris

You could be pardoned if you were a bit surprised to see McLaren driver Lando Norris in P2 in the later stages of the race. Looking back at the race weekend, it was clear as day that the car just didn't have the pace of Ferrari or Mercedes.

This was all guile and strategy that helped Norris stay afloat, and in the end, he reaped a P2 finish. Another brilliant drive from the McLaren driver who continues to get the job done in that car.

Loser

Red Bull

It was always going to come to an end, wasn't it? The famed Red Bull win streak could not last any longer as it all ended at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP. Why did the team suddenly lose performance in Singapore? It's hard to tell as a few are pointing fingers at the TD19 that is in effect this weekend while famed F1 journalist Mark Hughes has talked about the team being forced to run the car a bit higher than normal because of the track's bumpy nature.

This is something that Red Bull will need to look at and analyze but there are going to be a few sour grapes as the 15-race run came to an end.

Winner

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson is surely the real deal and he proved that at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP.

There are still a few questions that need to be answered in terms of performance because his benchmark Yuki Tsunoda had a weekend from hell, it still takes a lot of maturity to not make mistakes around Singapore.

Loser

George Russell

A teary-eyed George Russell confronted the media after his last lap crash in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP. This one would have hurt a lot because the kind of weekend Russell put together was simply sensational and it was clear as day that he was the faster driver at Mercedes.

Is George the complete package? If he continues to make these mistakes then no he isn't but an elite driver bounces back from such setbacks. Let's see how George does after the 2023 F1 Singapore GP.