2023 F1 Spanish GP: Race predictions

The 2023 F1 Spanish GP is going to feature Max Verstappen in pole position with Carlos Sainz alongside him. At first look, the grid looks jumbled in a manner we don't see too often.

We have a McLaren in the second row, while Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes are outside the top ten. The 2023 F1 Spanish GP, on paper, promises to be a very interesting one, especially with far too many possibilities in play.

How do we expect the race to unravel? Let's find out as we share our predictions for the race on Sunday.

#1 Max Verstappen to win 2023 Spanish GP

There is a possibility of a drizzle making an appearance in the 2023 Spanish GP, which could lead to a lot of jeopardy. Not for Max Verstappen, though, as the all-round nature of the driver means that irrespective of the conditions involved, he tends to rise above them.

Moreover, armed with the best car on the grid, there's just no beating the Red Bull driver. So, if we have to make a prediction, we cannot look beyond Verstappen winning the 2023 Spanish GP.

#2 Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to be on podium

This prediction could change if rain plays a major role. If it rains, someone like Lando Norris will be worth keeping an eye on, especially if we look at his form in those conditions. However, if it doesn't, and we look at the top ten drivers on the starting grid, the two names that pop up are Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari's race pace struggles are well documented, especially in comparison to Aston Martin and Mercedes. The 2023 Spanish GP could see the same playing out. Moreover, track conditions could mean a two-stop strategy could be a more viable option. That would also play into the hands of both Hamilton and Alonso.

#3 A gripping and entertaining race could be in store

The race will feature quite a few variables. There's a mixed grid to start the race with. Then there's a race where tyre degradation could mean multiple stops, and then there's the possibility of rain mixing things up even more.

There are a lot of elements at play that could make the 2023 Spanish GP interesting and gripping.

Moreover, there's a question mark over how the new layout changes the prospect of pulling off overtakes into Turn 1. When we combine all of them, we have a prospect of a very interesting race in our hands.

#4 Tyre management could play a huge role

Unless it rains (which in itself is a different kind of jeopardy), we're looking at a race where tyre management could play a key role.

What we have seen in the first two days of the 2023 Spanish GP is that the third sector is very hard on the tyres, and it takes great skill and precision to ultimately nail the final turn.

What has also been obvious is that the cars have tended to struggle a lot in the final sector, as drivers exhaust their tyres in the first two sectors by taking too much out of them. For the race on Sunday, in case of dry conditions, there could be an added emphasis on keeping the tyres alive during that final sector and the final turn into the straight.

On the evidence of things, Aston Martin and Red Bull tend to keep the tyres in great shape over a lap. At the 2023 Spanish GP, that's going to come into play, so keep an eye on these two teams and how they can make good use of their tyres to make up places.

#5 Charles Leclerc to score points

By the looks of it, Ferrari have zero clue of what went wrong with Charles Leclerc's car during the 2023 Spanish GP qualifying, and the team is investigating heavily to find out what went wrong.

This is one of those moments where the team would ideally use this opportunity to take up extra power unit parts for use in the future and start the race from the pitlane.

Last season, Alonso had done the same as well at the same race. If Leclerc does start from the pitlane, it's almost wishful thinking to see him score anything more than a few points in the race.

