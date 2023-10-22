2023 F1 US GP: Race predictions

With the 2023 F1 US GP sprint out of the way, now it's time for the main race on Sunday.

Some of the questions about the race have been answered by the sprint already but it is still an interesting prospect. The race will feature a Ferrari-McLaren front row, something that has not happened for a long time.

There's also a scenario where Max Verstappen is starting the race in P6 with some strong cars ahead of him. On a track where it appears tougher to pull off overtakes, what can we expect from the 2023 F1 US GP? Let's take a look.

#1 Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton are dark horses for the 2023 F1 US GP

One of the major factors why Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris will prove to be a factor in the F1 US GP is that Max is starting the race in P6. What we have seen from the sprint is one key factor that many might not be considering and that factor is the inability to overtake around this track.

Verstappen has good straight-line speed but what was evident when he saw George Russell trying to overtake Carlos Sainz was how tough it is to pull off overtakes on this track.

To add to this, both Mercedes and McLaren cars seem to have good pace with Norris' pace later in the stint standing out. Both Norris and Lewis are going to be a factor for the win and it's going to be enticing for sure.

#2 We're going with Max Verstappen winning the 2023 F1 US GP

Yes, there is a possibility of both Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris being a factor for the win at the 2023 F1 US GP but it's hard to deny the raw pace that Max Verstappen had in the sprint. The driver pulled out 9 seconds in Lewis in 19 laps and that's entirely down to his ability to pump in strong lap times one after the other.

One caveat and maybe the biggest limiting factor for Max is going to be the ability to pull off overtakes, he needs to ensure that he doesn't get stuck behind cars. We're backing the reigning champion to get it done however and win his 15th race of the season.

#3 A non-Ferrari podium

Ferrari's long-run pace was a bit disappointing especially how easily Lewis Hamilton pulled out a gap against him early in the stint. To make things worse, it was alarming to see how easily Norris reeled him in later in the race. It's more than evident at this stage that Ferrari does not have the long-run pace to keep any of the Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes behind.

While Charles Leclerc is starting the 2023 F1 US GP in pole position, it's highly unlikely that he gets even a podium in the race.

#4 No podium for Sergio Perez

The other driver who might struggle to get a podium this weekend is going to be Sergio Perez. Yes, Red Bull is fast but it is fast in the hands of Max Verstappen. Perez found it hard to even keep up with Lando Norris in the sprint and finished 20 seconds behind Max. With him starting the race in P9, a podium seems highly unlikely.

#5 No points for Fernando Alonso

More often than not, in every race, if there is one driver that you can bank on to score points, then it's Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard has the trait to get everything right and pull off the results that many would not think are possible.

Having said that, it would take a miracle for Alonso to score a top-10 finish at the 2023 F1 US GP. The car is just not up to the mark and we're looking at a weekend for the Spaniard.