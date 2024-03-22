2024 F1 Australian GP FP2: Key Takeaways

The 2024 F1 Australian GP saw its first-day end with Charles Leclerc on top of the standings and Max Verstappen behind him. On a track and in conditions that induced errors from a lot of drivers, we had quite a few drivers having moments through the gravel that damaged the floor.

In the end, by the time the final session was done and dusted, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was on top of the timesheets, followed by Max Verstappen in P2. The duo were followed by Carlos Sainz, who is still recovering from his abdominal surgery. In a session that featured quite a few drivers going off the track. What did we learn? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Australian GP FP2: What did we learn?

#1 Charles Leclerc might have something to challenge Max Verstappen with

It might be a bit too early to jump to conclusions but if the lap times are anything to go by, then Charles Leclerc might have something in hand to challenge Max Verstappen in Red Bull. The 2022 F1 Australian GP was a race where Leclerc registered a clean sweep over Verstappen by claiming the pole, the fastest lap, and the win.

They're coming back to the same venue, and with Verstappen not having the cleanest of runs, Leclerc's pace does look impressive for the F1 Australian GP.

#2 Lewis Hamilton looks out of sorts at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton might need to put in the hard yards at Mercedes if he has to catch up to what even his teammate George Russell is doing within the team. The F1 legend could not complete his lap on the soft tires because of a mistake in S3 but even at the point he made a mistake, he was 4-tenths down on George. The gap is too big at the moment for Hamilton, and work needs to be done to find a better starting position.

#3 Williams has a big decision to make

With Alex Albon's massive crash during practice ruling him out of qualifying, Williams have a big decision to make. If the chassis is broken and can't be fixed, then the team would give Logan Sargeant's car to Alex.

Although, yes, it doesn't look good but at the end of the day it is a team trying to maximize what it has, and Albon is its best bet to score points this season. It's going to be bad PR for sure but for a team like Williams, the team might be forced into making this call.

#4 McLaren, Aston Martin, and Mercedes are part of the chasing pack

The top 5 teams appear to be split in two parts now, with Red Bull and Ferrari breaking away from Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes. The German team is struggling, especially with Lewis Hamilton, while the Woking-based squad would have expected to fare a bit better at the F1 Australian GP.

The F1 Australian GP was one race where McLaren would have hoped to fight for a podium or be in with an outside chance. Looking at the long-run pace, it looks highly unlikely that anything remotely close could happen.

#5 Lance Stroll is having a good run

Lance Stroll is a driver under pressure coming into the F1 Australian GP. The first two races have not been the shining light in terms of performance from him. The Canadian, however, has kicked off the weekend in an impressive manner. The driver is very close to or even better than Fernando Alonso over a lap in Albert Park, and if he can keep this going, he will have a strong weekend.