The 2024 F1 Australian GP saw Max Verstappen's nine-race win streak come to an end. The Red Bull driver was out of the race very early due to a brake failure, leavving the door open for Carlos Sainz to win his first race of the season.

Charles Leclerc ended in P2, now second in the championship and only 4 points behind Max Verstappen. In P3 we have Lando Norris, who clinched McLaren's first podium of the season.

The race ended with a dramatic crash for George Russell, who was trying to chase down Fernando Alonso for P6. In the end, it was a welcome change and bit of a novelty to see F1 have a different face on the top step of the podium. As the F1 Australian GP winds down, who would be the happiest and who would be feeling a bit let down at how the weekend panned out? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Australian GP Winners and Losers

Winner

Carlos Sainz and Ferrari

Carlos Sainz has had the look of a cornered tiger this year ever since it was announced that Lewis Hamilton will be replacing him at Ferrari in 2025. His two results since then? A P3 and a podium. The Spaniard came off an appendix surgery and did a brilliant job by clinching his 3rd career win.

For Ferrari as well, this is vindication as the team was there to pick up the pieces when Max Verstappen was not in the picture.

Loser

Max Verstappen and Red Bull

A 9-race win streak ended and Max Verstappen was livid to see it happening. The driver's hunger is unmatched and the way he has approached the sport is something that would be hard to emulate in the future. Having said that, do not think even for a moment that the reigning champion will not aim to dunk a win over the rest of the field next time in Japan.

Winner

Lando Norris and McLaren

A well earned podium for Lando Norris, as the McLaren driver made the most of the car under him and got the job done. Was there a better result on the table as well? Maybe a P2 if the team had not let Leclerc undercut him, but overall, these are encouraging signs for the team, Lest we forget, the current version is still underdeveloped.

Loser

Mercedes

Double DNF at the 2024 F1 Australian GP for Mercedes and what we have in front of us is a scenario where Toto Wolff has no answers. The Austrian has spent so much time courting Max Verstappen, he's not looked back at what his team has become.

The German team has arguably the fifth fastest car, with a Mercedes power unit behind it. And if Wolff feels this would lure Max Verstappen to join the team, he needs to start being realistic.

Winner

Yuki Tsunoda

This is a much needed result for Tsunoda. In the end, a P7 is a mega result for RB at the F1 Australian GP, but it also ensures that the Japanese driver's stock continues to rise.

When we compare where he is in the final standings compared to famed teammate Daniel Ricciardo, you see Tsunoda not putting a foot wrong in this partnership and going home after the F1 Australian GP a very happy man.

Loser

Fernando Alonso

A brilliant race from Fernando Alonso marred by what happened on the penultimate lap. Let's get one thing clear, the Spaniard is not a dirty driver and it was not a brake test. Alonso was trying to have a better exit out of the corner but the manipulation in the racing line was just a step too far.

After a brilliant race, he leaves the F1 Australian GP rueing a P8 finish,