2024 F1 Bahrain GP FP3: What did we learn?

The 2024 F1 Bahrain GP FP3 ended with a Ferrari on top, and this time around it was Carlos Sainz leading the charge, a couple of tenths ahead of Fernando Alonso. The FP3 session is more or less the time where cars are fine-tuned ever so slightly before the all-important qualifying, and that was there to see for everyone.

The session did bring a few surprises, as teams would be scratching their heads over the pecking order. Red Bull wasn't the fastest car in FP3, at least according to the timesheets. Mercedes, a team that had an impressive FP2, ended with George Russell in P6 and Lewis Hamilton in P12.

With the final session of practice before the all-important qualifying done, what did we learn? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Bahrain GP FP3: Key Takeaways

#1 Timings can be a bit misleading

There was definitely a feeling that the timesheet is probably not giving the right order. Aston Martin's lap from Fernando Alonso was distinctly impressive, and the car looked great on track. But is that car quicker than a Red Bull? Paddock Wisdom was still not willing to commit to that school of thought.

Fernando Alonso's laptime, however, and his confident smirk about the laptime were certainly indications that the team might be in a good place for now.

#2 Mercedes has put some correction in place for the long runs

Mercedes suffered a little in the long runs in the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP FP2, and part of the reason for it was the car being a tad too aggressive over a lap. The team seems to have dialled down the nature of it considerably in FP3, and it also appeared that the engine was turned down as well.

Mercedes should be one of the top three teams, but maybe what it showed yesterday was not the real picture.

#3 Ferrari and Red Bull are at the front

Sky F1 presenter Ted Kravitz feels that Ferrari has the pace to secure pole position for the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP. Whether it does or not will come down to the moment when all cars get rid of their sandbags once and for all.

For now, though, it does appear that Ferrari and Red Bull might just be the two cars at the front of the grid, with Mercedes very close in third.

#4 Haas and RB continue to be the dark force

The kind of hype that RB had coming into the F1 Bahrain GP has subsided to some extent. Having said that, the opposite seems to have happened at Haas, where even the team is massively surprised by the one-lap performance of their cars.

If the American outfit has cured its race pace struggles and still held on to its qualifying prowess, then we're looking at a potent midfield contender. It would still be too early to make that call.

RB, on the other hand, is certainly not in the lead group, but a points finish might not be a big surprise.

#5 Alpine is last

Finally, coming to Alpine. Going away in the winter and gaining 10 kilograms is not healthy. Unfortunately, that's what the French team has done. The car is right at the back of the pack, and it will be a miracle if somehow the team escapes Q1 with either of the cars.

The 2024 F1 Bahrain GP is a rude awakening for the team, and heads are going to roll very soon.