2024 F1 Bahrain GP: Qualifying Predictions

The 2024 F1 Bahrain GP weekend has already kicked off with both FP1 and FP2 out of the way. The next item on the agenda for the fans would be keeping an eye on what changes the teams try to make during FP3 (it would most likely be a few subtle modifications). After that, we would see these cars run in anger with as little fuel in the car as possible and as high a power mode as they can get to the first time.

FP1 saw Daniel Ricciardo finish the session on top, and FP2 saw Lewis Hamilton do the same as he led the Mercedes 1-2. What can we expect on Friday in qualifying when these cars are run for the first time in all their glory? Let's take a look.

#1 Max Verstappen secures pole position for the F1 Bahrain GP

While everyone hopes that Red Bull and Max Verstappen would face some sort of challenge at the F1 Bahrain GP, it does appear that the driver had plenty in the bag. The car has not been pushed at full tilt even once, but it does appear that Max would have the pace to jump to the front.

While we hope Max Verstappen does not dominate this season, he's the safest bet for pole position at the F1 Bahrain GP.

#2 Charles Leclerc and George Russell make up the top 3

Ferrari ran a conservative program on Thursday, and the team does have a habit of ramping things up in qualifying. Mercedes, on the other hand, showed its hand and did so impressively. One could easily see either of the two Mercedes and Ferrari drivers in the top 5, but we're going with Charles Leclerc and George Russell to round out the top 3 for the F1 Bahrain GP.

#3 Sergio Perez does not qualify in the top 5

Sergio Perez has looked pretty good in the two sessions in the F1 Bahrain GP, but in terms of single-lap pace, the Mexican can struggle to string together a lap. For the F1 Bahrain GP qualifying, we expect Sergio to fail to qualify in the top 5.

#4 Lance Stroll doesn't qualify in the top 10

Lance Stroll has not had the best start to the season. Either it is a case of Fernando Alonso hitting his stride brilliantly at the start of the season or it is the Canadian not finding the right groove. Either scenario has left Stroll with a lot to catch up.

Aston Martin belongs to a cluster of teams that are very close to each other overall. Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes, and McLaren join Aston Martin in the cluster of teams that are very close to each other.

If a driver does not have anything nailed on, it largely hampers his performance, and that's what we expect to happen to Stroll, as well as a Q2 elimination that looms large.

#5 Alpines don't make it past Q1

Something that most feared when Alpine first rolled almost the entire car in a black livery came true at the F1 Bahrain GP weekend. The French team might just have produced its worst car in recent history and is looking at a major disappointment in qualifying when everyone takes things up a notch. A Q1 elimination is the likeliest outcome for Alpine this weekend.