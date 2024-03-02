2024 F1 Bahrain GP Qualifying: Top 5 Conclusions

The 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying ended with Max Verstappen on top as the Red Bull driver secured his 33rd career pole position. In an intense session that saw drivers making a difference in the final standings, it was the Dutch driver that stood out more than anyone else once again, even though there was some intense competition from start to finish.

Max Verstappen will have Charles Leclerc accompany him on the front row, as the Ferrari driver couldn't do a good enough lap for pole. In P3, it would be George Russell, as the young Mercedes driver was the flagbearer for the team.

In all of this, after the first qualifying session of the season, what did we learn? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Bahrain GP Qualifying: What did we learn?

#1 The field spread has reduced even further in qualifying

Charles Leclerc's fastest lap in Q2 would have been enticingly close to Max Verstappen's pole position lap, and that is one indication that maybe the Ferrari driver left a little on the table.

Regardless, if you go through the timings, there is a striking reality about the new F1. In qualifying, it was ridiculously close. If Max Verstappen had made one mistake on his lap, he would have paid for it massively. The same goes for almost every driver who either didn't make a mistake and hence escaped the consequences or made the mistake and suffered because of it.

It remains to be seen how things balance out in the race, but if the same thing happens on Saturday, then we're looking at a very close F1 Bahrain GP.

#2 Max Verstappen nailed the final lap

Max Verstappen often doesn't get the credit he deserves when it comes to being a stunningly good qualifier. The Red Bull driver was not only brilliant during the F1 Bahrain GP but also mastered the art of peaking at the right time.

In modern day Formula 1, drivers make a difference in qualifying, and this was Verstappen dominating the result.

#3 Drivers are making a difference

Mercedes might not have matched the lofty heights of FP2, but the car should give the team confidence. Similarly, Aston Martin is one team that was on the back foot after last year, and the way it has bounced back is brilliant.

Finally, McLaren admitted that the car was probably behind where they wanted it to be. For the car to still be in the top 10 and not too far behind is a good start to the season.

#4 Nico Hulkenberg continues to do the impossible

Nico Hulkenberg put the Haas in Q3 in qualifying. This is not the first time he's done that as the German made a habit of it last season. So much so that the notion of the Haas being a strong qualifying car was developed even though teammate Kevin Magnussen rarely had these many Q3 appearances.

The German has shown he has the pace to do a good job. He has shown that he can do it consistently. It just remains to be seen whether, for a change, a team looks at him and says, Yes, let's give him a shot.

#5 Alpine has been exposed at the F1 Bahrain GP

When you go into the holidays and come back 10 kg heavier, then that's not healthy. The line, however, sums up Alpine. The team has been highly disorganized in the last 12 months and seems to be running on the diktat of an impulsive personality in the boardroom who is bereft of reality at this stage.

If you continue on this path, you will make a mockery of yourself. That's what Alpine has done to itself at the F1 Bahrain GP and in the 2024 season in general.