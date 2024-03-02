2024 F1 Bahrain GP Qualifying: Winners and Losers

The 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying was an enticing affair for everyone as the fans finally got to see the cars in action and running at full steam. When the checkered flag fell on a very intense Q3, it was once again Max Verstappen who was right on top with Charles Leclerc in second.

The duo will have George Russell in his Mercedes right behind ready to pick up the pieces should that be the case. As the session is done and the grid is set for the first race of the season, there will be a few who will be excited about the prospect of what's next in the race. There would be others, however, who would not be exactly happy with how the proceedings went. Who are they? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Bahrain GP Qualifying

Winner

Max Verstappen

Another year, another Max Verstappen dominant race. One can't help but commend the Red Bull driver for how he's going about his racing. He gets the most out of the car, doesn't make mistakes, and tends to perform at a level above others. This pole position was Max doing his thing and not making mistakes, something that other drivers did.

Loser

Alpine

It's safe to say that the clock is ticking for the French squad and the people leading the team. Alpine is the slowest car on the grid by a mile. There's no two ways about it. One has to question what was the logic behind getting rid of Otmar Szafnauer and Alan Permane last year and at the same time one has to question what is the team's objective in F1.

The F1 Bahrain GP will be a mirror shown to the team from where it either bounces back and finally gets its act together or just continues to be a disappointment.

Winner

Nico Hulkenberg

If anyone claimed that Red Bull should replace Sergio Perez with Nico Hulkenberg, that might not be the most outlandish take in F1 right now. What the German is doing in that Haas since last season does not get the kind of recognition it deserves. Primarily because he's older and to add to this, Haas just suffers in the race.

This was another reminder from Hulkenberg of what he can do and deserves a jump up the grid.

Loser

Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo

The same reason why Hulkenberg is a winner, Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez are losers after the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying. This season is crucial for both of them.

On one hand, Sergio qualified far too down the order while Max put the car on pole, on the other hand, we have Daniel Ricciardo getting out-qualified by his teammate. While Red Bull could claim incessantly that Yuki Tsunoda is in contention, he isn't. It's between the Mexican and the Australian, and for now, both failed.

Winner

Ferrari and Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has been a bit down since the start of the season. He's not had too many positive things to say about what's ahead in 2024 and even had a somewhat resigned outlook towards the year.

The F1 Bahrain GP race weekend would have certainly changed that for him. Aston Martin is not too far and Alonso will be targeting a podium at the F1 Bahrain GP.

Loser

McLaren

McLaren has had one Achilles heel in the last couple of years and it has been the inability to have a strong winter. Once again, the team has not had a strong winter and will be waiting for that major update to come and play catch up.

You cannot fight for titles that way and this is something that would be going through the mind of Lando Norris as he stares at his already extended F1 contract. It's not as if the pace isn't there for McLaren at the F1 Bahrain GP, it is, but the team would want to start the season on the front foot.