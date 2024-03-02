2024 F1 Bahrain GP: Race Predictions

The 2024 F1 Bahrain GP grid is now set, and we have Max Verstappen on pole. The field seems to have converged on the basis of qualifying, as there were plenty of teams in close vicinity of each other.

Verstappen will have Ferrari's Charles Leclerc start the race alongside him on the front row. Mercedes' George Russell will be in P3 while the other Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, will be in P4.

With the grid set for an enticing race, what can we expect from the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP? Let's take a look in our predictions for the race.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP

Max Verstappen is starting the race on pole position, and he has the fastest car on the grid. The gap might not be as big as he had last season, but it is still decent enough that if the Dutchman doesn't make mistakes, he should have it in his bag.

Could there be a challenge? Yes, it's possible. Especially with DRS being activated after the very first lap. Having said that, looking at the preparedness and focus he's had, it's hard to see anyone but Verstappen being the favorite.

#2 It's not going to be a straight forward race

As we stated earlier, the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP is going to be anything but a straightforward race. One of the biggest reasons behind that is the fact that there are quite a few unknowns already in place.

No team could be 100 percent sure about the reliability, tire life, or any other such thing when it comes to the car.

To add to this, the relative pace is still going to have a question marks, for sure. When that is the case, we are looking at a scenario where it's not going to be a straight forward affair for anyone.

#3 Sergio Perez does not finish on the podium

Sergio Perez starts the race in P5, and while the car should be strong and he has shown the pace to be competitive, the advantage is not huge for Red Bull this time around.

The team has two to three tenths on the competition, and while that might be enough for Max Verstappen to win the F1 Bahrain GP, it's not enough for Sergio Perez to secure a podium.

#4 Haas doesn't score points

Nico Hulkenberg is starting the race in P10, which is a shock result for Haas.

Unfortunately, while the car has clearly improved its qualifying performance, it's still not a benchmark setting pace, nor is it as competitive against the points contenders as it should be.

While Hulkenberg was able to drag the car to top 10 for the F1 Bahrain GP, it's going to be very hard to do any better than this in the race.

#5 RB scores points

The RB team would be disappointed after the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying. The team would have expected more and wanted more from it's first session. Well, that didn't happen.

The car, however, has a strong race pace, and with two good drivers in the team, this can be extracted. Expect either of the RB drivers to score points at the F1 Bahrain GP.