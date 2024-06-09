2024 F1 Canadian GP Qualifying: Winners and Losers

The 2024 F1 Canadian GP Qualifying was a scintillating affair, with George Russell picking up the second-only pole position of his career. In an F1 season where, on its best days, Mercedes has been the fourth fastest car, this was a weekend where things just somehow seemed to have turned around.

After Lewis Hamilton dominated much of the free practice, the fact that George Russell came back to secure pole position is astounding. What makes it even more fun is that Max Verstappen's Red Bull had an identical time but only lost out because it was posted after George's lap.

In P3, we have Lando Norris, someone who has become a regular presence at the front of the grid. So, after an interesting F1 Canadian GP Qualifying - who is feeling satisfied, and who might be a bit unhappy? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Canadian GP Qualifying - 4 Winner-Loser scenarios

Winner

Mercedes and George Russell

George Russell is probably one of those drivers who are ridiculed and underrated after just one bad season. The 2023 F1 season hurt his stock big time, but in all of this, so many forgot what a brilliant driver George can be. With his pole position, Russel got the opportunity to remind everyone of that.

At the same time, Mercedes appears to have found something with the car. This was a genuine battle for the pole with Red Bull, and now we're looking at a scenario where we could possibly have four different winners from four different teams in four races.

Loser

Lewis Hamilton

This one's going to hurt Lewis. He had the pace throughout the F1 Canadian GP and to lose when it mattered the most was shocking, to say the least. After qualifying, Lewis Hamilton was clueless at best, still struggling to find answers to what had happened. Overall, his teammate on the pole and he himself in P7 is going to pinch.

Winner

Daniel Ricciardo

The smile was back, and for a change, Daniel Ricciardo snapped back. Comments made by Jacques Villeneuve early in the weekend can be interpreted however one wants, but Daniel surely gave an answer to them.

This was a strong weekend for Daniel, but what he needs to do now is continue to do this regularly this season.

Loser

Ferrari

Ferrari was just nowhere this weekend, as their tires were just never in the right window. The team has struggled in the cold conditions, and this weekend was just another example of it.

Charles Leclerc felt that the entire execution needed some work. He might not be wrong - this is something that the team still needs to work on.

Winner

Aston Martin

A slew of Mercedes-powered cars had a good run this weekend, and the Aston Martin was one of them. After a couple of races where it's safe to say that the team just struggled too much, this was a breath of fresh air as both drivers made it to Q3 with impressive lap times.

That's a step up for the team at the F1 Canadian GP Qualifying, as the squad would be hoping this is not just a one-off.

Loser

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez just signed a two-year contract extension, and his performances are just not what they should be. A Q1 elimination in the F1 Canadian GP Qualifying when your teammate fights for the pole is something that the team just can't afford, nor can the driver.

If Sergio keeps this up, it's hard to see him be a part of Red Bull and see out his contract.