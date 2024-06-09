2024 F1 Canadian GP: Race Predictions

The 2024 F1 Canadian GP grid is now in place with George Russell starting the race in pole position, followed by Max Verstappen. The second row of the grid will have the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

In P5 we have Daniel Ricciardo with an impressive result, followed by Fernando Alonso in P6. The entire F1 Canadian GP weekend has been all about being in the right place at the right time. More importantly, it has been about finding the right balance.

Mercedes appears to have found it with Lewis Hamilton being the frontrunner for the most part during practice. George Russell took over in qualifying and got a stunning result for the team. With George Russell starting the race in pole position and rain expected to make an appearance, what can we expect from the F1 Canadian GP? Let's take a look as we share our predictions for the race.

#5 McLaren is an outside contender for the win

With rain expected to play a role, McLaren is going to be one of the teams to keep an eye on. Whenever we have gloomy conditions, the team steps up impressively and surprises everyone with performance in these conditions. The second row is the perfect place to make an impact for Lando and Oscar and they are worth keeping an eye on for the F1 Canadian GP.

#4 Lewis Hamilton could be the dark horse

In all fairness, if we excuse the lack of qualifying performance from Lewis, it's hard to deny that the driver has been mind-blowingly fast this weekend.

He starts the race in a P7, which is not ideal. Mercedes doesn't have the best straight-line speed, which would hurt Lewis even more. Having said that, just keep an eye on him because he might just be the one who lights up the F1 Canadian GP.

#3 Ferrari is not going to have a strong weekend

This was the threat since day 1 that Ferrari would struggle in these mixed conditions. That has truly come to the fore, as the team has struggled a lot to get the tires up to temperature. It will be interesting to see how the team fares in the race. However, looking at the track record from what happened in China, Ferrari might be in for a long F1 Canadian GP, and the drivers might struggle to put things together.

#2 It's going to be an unpredictable race

Far too many cars close to each other, far too many drivers performing at a high level, and most importantly, unpredictable weather. It will all come down to timing and the ability to think on your feet. Sure, there will be a bit of luck, but all of this is going to make this race even more enticing. F1 needs these kinds of races and there's a possibility we could get one.

Who wins? The one who doesn't make mistakes, capitalizes on opportunities, is at the right place at the right time, and finally, is a bit lucky. The F1 Canadian GP is going to be a fun race, and it's worth the wait.

#1 George Russell wins the F1 Canadian GP

Finally, our pick for the win is going to be George Russell. The driver tends to be overlooked far too many times because his teammate is Lewis Hamilton, but the job he's doing is praiseworthy. It's going to require a lot of things falling his way, but we're picking George Russell as the winner of the F1 Canadian GP.