2024 F1 Canadian GP: Top 10 Conclusions

The 2024 F1 Canadian GP was an action-packed race with plenty of twists and turns keeping fans hooked. Rain early in the race spiced things up as drivers learned how their fragile intermediate tires measured up against the wet conditions.

The second phase had mild rain followed by a well-timed switch to slick tires, which worked like a charm for the winner, Max Verstappen. Lando Norris came in second, while pole sitter George Russell got third place.

The race also had some controversy, with Alpine issuing team orders late in the race to let Pierre Gasly pass. All in all, it was a captivating event and the viewers surely had a lot of fun. But in all of this, what did we learn? What are the key takeaways from this year's F1 Canadian GP? Let's take a look.

Trending

2024 F1 Canadian GP: Key Takeaways

#1 F1 is back to being competitive

There were three different phases during the F1 Canadian GP, and in each of those, a different driver looked capable of winning. Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lando Norris went at it, and the chips fell where they ought to.

The best part? It's not predictable. F1 is in a golden period now until the end of these regulations, where drivers will make a remarkable difference in the final result.

#2 But Max Verstappen and Red Bull continue to be the best

There was a point where Lando Norris was mind-bogglingly quicker than Max in second place. While that break turned things on their head during the first stoppage, what made it interesting was how Max kept a level head throughout the race.

He had one mistake, but more or less he was just secure about how the race would pan out, and it worked for him perfectly. He's the best in Formula 1 right now, and he has the best team with him.

#3 George Russell is still too green as a frontrunner

That was just a mistake too many for George, and they shouldn't be happening at this stage of his career. There's almost a sense that since George hasn't tasted the success he would have hoped for by this time of his career, he's trying too hard for it.

The F1 Canadian GP was an example, where he was possibly too desperate for the result. He's got the pace - the more he runs at the front, the more assured he will be.

#4 Alpine managed to make a good result bad

The driver swap was a horribly botched maneuver by Alpine, which just turned a feel-good result into another incident that leaves a sour taste. First of all, to address the team order, it was, as Esteban Ocon put it, 'non-sense'.

The whole maneuver gave off the vibe of Bruno Famin pulling the strings in the background, not wanting the outgoing driver to look better than the one that's on the team. This weekend, Esteban Ocon overcame a heavier car, a worse grid position, and arguably a worse strategy mid-race, only to be forced to cede positions to his teammate. You have to wonder why any driver would want to drive for this team.

#5 Daniel Ricciardo scored points

A much needed result against all odds for Daniel Ricciardo, who had an impressive weekend. Qualifying was good, the race was as good as he could have done, and finally something for him to build momentum.

#6 The losses are starting to stack up on Lewis

Lewis Hamilton was simmering after losing the podium to George at the F1 Canadian GP because that move was his teammate putting the manners on him. The entire season has been about Russell having the upper hand in the team, and Lewis has opted to keep a low profile. This one would have hurt him, and his comments post race were a clear indicator of a driver who's losing to his teammate almost every weekend.

#7 Ferrari just kissed its title hopes goodbye

This was the Ferrari of old. Nothing worked for the team, random gambles when it came to strategy and a massive low after a momentous high. Charles is now 56 points behind Max in the championship. After the F1 Canadian GP, the talk of a title battle is as good as dead.

#8 Sergio Perez doesn't complete his current contract

The unfortunate thing about Sergio Perez's Canadian GP weekend was that it was not a surprise. The Mexican has done this throughout his three year stint, and it doesn't even surprise anyone anymore. If any possible alternative starts performing, Sergio Perez is losing his seat at Red Bull. This just can't happen on a top team.

#9 Sauber continues to disappoint

One of the biggest reasons why Sauber/Audi has been unable to convince Carlos Sainz to make the move is because, on-track, the team has been horrible. This was another weekend where the two drivers were just nowhere.

If this is the starting point for this team, how can it be expected to have an upside in 2025 or 2026? The F1 Canadian GP would have been enough for Carlos Sainz to take an interest in Williams in the short term.

#10 Mercedes' revival has a big asterisk attached to it

The F1 Canadian GP showed Mercedes can make a huge leap to the front. Does that mean we have a four-way battle at the front? It might be a bit premature to jump to that conclusion.

Let's wait for the race in Barcelona that will have the fast speed sections where the car has struggled. If the performance is similar to the F1 Canadian GP, we have an enticing prospect at hand.