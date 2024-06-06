2024 F1 Canadian GP: Top 5 predictions

The 2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix is going to be an interesting race, especially since weather could play a massive role. We're heading into this race on the back of three hotly contested weekends where there was a lack of clarity over who would win.

In those three races, we've had three different winners, all from different constructors. Coming into the F1 Canadian GP, Red Bull is a team with some serious question marks around it. It was completely off the radar in Monaco, and Max Verstappen couldn't even finish on the podium. Can the team fight back? Are we looking at a closer challenge between the top 3?

What can we expect from the F1 Canadian GP? Let's take a look.

#5 Haas will be a bigger factor in the midfield

Haas has taken a step back in terms of competitiveness in the last few races, and a part of that has to do with Alpine finding its groove and even RB getting better operationally. With both of these teams making improvements, supplemented by track characteristics, we had a situation where the team fell back.

Canada should help Haas in terms of characteristics, and we could see the team playing a role in terms of points this weekend.

#4 Mercedes will have a stronger weekend

Mercedes has been more or less the 4th fastest team this season. The team has lacked the ability to threaten the top 3. But over the last two races, the German team has gradually closed the gap and demonstrated improvement.

The F1 Canadian GP is one of Lewis Hamilton's favorite hunting grounds, as he has achieved a lot of success here. The team will have a better understanding of its car by this weekend, as the upgrades have now bedded in and hence, we're looking at a better performance for Mercedes.

#3 Esteban Ocon beats Pierre Gasly in the F1 Canadian GP

Esteban Ocon's last 16 races at Alpine are not going to be easy. The French driver is clearly not the most liked person on the team, if we consider Bruno Famin's point of view. The driver will not run in FP1 at the F1 Canadian GP, as Jack Doohan will be given a shot.

As such, Ocon is on the backfoot and has to perform. He's got to serve a 5-place grid penalty as well, and that should tell you everything about the uphill task he faces this weekend. Despite all of this, we're backing Ocon to beat his teammate Pierre Gasly this week.

#2 If rain plays a role, it could impact Ferrari

Ferrari has been one team that's found its car in the 'incompetitive window' every time there's been some rain. Unfortunately for Ferrari, rain is expected to make an appearance this weekend, and that will cause a lot of concern for the Italian team.

The car tends to have issues getting the tires up to temperature, and that's something that could work against the team in this race. If the rain does make an appearance, we might see the team struggle compared to its key competitors.

#1 Charles Leclerc wins the F1 Canadian GP

Finally, we're still backing Ferrari and Charles Leclerc to win because, even though rain could play spoilsport, we're looking at a team that is carrying massive momentum. Leclerc has finally got the monkey off his back, having won the race in Monaco.

As such, the confidence is sky high, and the track should also work to Ferrari's strengths. All in all, we're going with the driver to make it two in two by winning this weekend.