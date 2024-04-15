2024 F1 Chinese GP: Top 5 predictions

The 2024 F1 Chinese GP marks the return of the sport to Shanghai after five years. The pandemic meant that hosting a race in the country was just not feasible over the years, and now that it is, the caravan makes its way back to the country.

The circuit is one of the infamous Tilkedoms built in the 2000s that have earned a place on the paddock over the years.

Ferrari winning the race in Melbourne should have piqued the interest of many, but the follow-up in Suzuka would have dampened any expectations of a competitive year. Red Bull has a dominant car again this season and has won three of the four races.

What can we then expect from the F1 Chinese GP? Let's take a look.

#5 Sergio Perez struggles to score a podium

This one might be a bold prediction of sorts because Perez has had three podiums already this season. Having said that, the Mexican has done that when the car was just too far ahead of the competition.

The F1 Chinese GP is going to be run on a front-limited track. On such a track, Ferrari could potentially be more competitive, and that might bump Perez lower in the order.

#4 Haas scores points

Haas struggles on tracks with high-speed sections. This was one of the reasons why the car was probably not at its best on tracks like Jeddah, Melbourne, and Suzuka.

For the F1 Chinese GP, the track layout can be hard on the tires, and it will demand better slow-speed efficiency. Expect Haas to score points as the drivers exploit the car's potential.

#3 Mercedes will have a better showing

Mercedes will breathe a sigh of relief as it moves on from the tracks with high-speed sections. The German team performed much better in Bahrain at the start of the season, and the Shanghai International Circuit should work in its favor. It won't come as a surprise if Mercedes is the third-fastest car at the F1 Chinese GP.

#2 Ferrari will be far more competitive

As we said earlier as well, the Shanghai International Circuit is a front-limited track, and that is one area that helped Ferrari challenge Red Bull in Melbourne. The contest was very close between the two teams, and it won't come as a surprise if the same happens this weekend.

In Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the team has two drivers capable of extracting the best from the car, and we could see the Ferrari drivers being a much bigger challenge to Red Bull at the F1 Chinese GP.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2024 F1 Chinese GP

In all of this, it's hard to still not pick Max Verstappen as the driver who comes out on top and wins the F1 Chinese GP. What many don't understand is that the Dutch driver does not need a dominant car to win.

He needs a car that's good enough to fight at the front, and Red Bull is going to be that. It's going to be competitive between Max and the Ferrari drivers, but it's hard not to pick him over his rivals.

