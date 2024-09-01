The 2024 F1 Italian GP saw Charles Leclerc delight the Tifosi with Ferrari's first win at Monza since 2019. Leclerc executed a flawless drive, with the one-stop strategy proving to be the difference maker.

In P2, we had Oscar Piastri, followed by Lando Norris in P3. In P4, we had Carlos Sainz, followed by Lewis Hamilton in P5 and Max Verstappen in P6.

As the F1 Italian GP comes to an end, who would be ecstatic with how the weekend went, and who would be a bit disappointed? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Italian GP: Winners and Losers

Winner

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari

We cannot only give credit to Charles Leclerc for this one because Ferrari made the strategic call. However, we have to give credit to the driver for keeping the tires alive and still having decent race pace in the end. This is a race win for the new Ferrari. One that makes the perfect strategic calls.

Loser

Lando Norris and McLaren

Lando Norris and McLaren simply lacked the ruthlessness to win the F1 Italian GP. There are no other ways to say this because this was a race that the team could have won if Lando had been ruthless enough in his defense on the first lap.

And it could have been won if McLaren was ruthless enough to keep Oscar Piastri out on track and not pit him before Charles Leclerc.

In the end, the team goes home defeated once again and may regret this in December, when the season is done.

Winner

Alex Albon and Williams

Alex Albon and Williams go home with points in the bag after an F1 Italian GP race weekend that began with questions about their now-former driver Logan Sargeant and explanations on the future of the team.

The car has a good pace and got points. It's still not the best in the midfield though, and that might be the next target for James Vowles.

Loser

Haas

Haas had the pace for a double-points finish, but things didn't go the way they should have. Hulkenberg incurred damage on the first lap thanks to Daniel Ricciardo. Magnussen's incident with Gasly caused a time penalty that has given Kevin a one-race ban as well. The F1 Italian GP truly is one race that got away from the team.

Winner

The Tifosi

It was a complete festival in Monza after Charles Leclerc won the race, and how can you fault such passionate fans? They've waited for 5 years for this moment again, and now that Ferrari has achieved it, you have to just sit back and watch the passion that these fans have.

The Tifosi are often termed as the most passionate fanbase in Formula 1, and they deserve this win from Charles.

Loser

Red Bull

The car is slow. The lead driver is frustrated. The team seems disjointed. The strategy did nothing. The power unit has to be turned down. The pitstop was slow.

In short, Red Bull is in serious trouble. The F1 Italian GP is an eye-opener, if there ever was one.

