2024 F1 Japanese GP FP1 and FP2: What did we learn?

The first day of the 2024 F1 Japanese GP was marred by rain as FP2 was impacted massively. The first session, however, had decent running as teams tried to cram as much as they could into one session.

While rain in FP2 does hinder the run plans for teams, it also introduces a factor of variability where there is a potential that a team could get the setup wrong.

If we look at the times set in FP1, as that was the only representative session, we have a Red Bull 1-2 at the top of the timesheets. Does this mean we're heading for a dominant race weekend for the team (as many had feared)? Let's take a look as we share some of the key learnings from the first day of the 2024 F1 Japanese GP.

2024 F1 Japanese GP FP1 and FP2: Key Takeaways

#1 Mercedes in better shape

The first indication of how the day went was optimistic words from Lewis Hamilton who said he had the 'best start ever' to a race weekend. The team has struggled as soon as there have been temperature fluctuations.

The cold conditions in Suzuka appear to have brought the car into the working window. Can Mercedes keep the form going throughout the F1 Japanese GP? That would be worth keeping an eye on.

#2 Red Bull and Ferrari are closer than expected

Fears of Max Verstappen just stomping over the entire field at the F1 Japanese GP were legitimate. The running, however, on the first day led to a more unanimous verdict from both Red Bull and Ferrari that the gap was not as big as expected.

Now, while that doesn't imply there's not a gap, it means that Ferrari will feel more confident about its prospects than it would have ideally.

#3 McLaren's form is still not clear

McLaren was expected to excel at Suzuka, and the fast-speed sections were supposed to bring the car to life. The lap times and the somewhat uncomfortable-looking onboards would have left the team a bit concerned.

On paper, Suzuka is a track tailor-made for McLaren, but the proof is in the pudding. We'll have to wait until Saturday to see how the team performs at the F1 Japanese GP.

#4 Aston Martin and RB impress

Aston Martin and RB were deceptively impressive on Friday, as Fernando Alonso and Yuki Tsunoda led the charge for their respective teams. For RB, the car looked great in Tsunoda's hands, and the timing screen showed that.

For Aston Martin, we still need to see how the upgraded car works in the hands of Fernando Alonso on Saturday, but in general, the Silverstone-based squad might be able to mix things up with the big guys.

#5 Williams struggling

Williams looked a bit out of sorts on Friday, and it does appear that the overall car efficiency is just not there for the team to truly make that impact and challenge the competition.

Tracks like Suzuka truly challenge the car, and if it is not the best aerodynamically, it can get exposed. The F1 Japanese GP could prove to be a harsh lesson for Williams.