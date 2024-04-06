2024 F1 Japanese GP Qualifying: Winners and Losers

The 2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying saw a Red Bull front-row lockout, even though, for the most part, it looked highly unlikely that this could happen. Sergio Perez hooked up an almost perfect lap against Max Verstappen as well and was only a 10th slower than the fastest time.

It was a surprise for many to see Lando Norris jump this high in qualifying and find himself in P3. He will be accompanied by Carlos Sainz in P4, as the Spaniard continues to get the better of his Ferrari teammate.

After the fourth qualifying session of the 2024 F1 season, who would be satisfied with their performance and who would be a bit disappointed?

Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Japanese GP Qualifying

Winner

Red Bull

The gap to the chasing seems to have decreased quite drastically for Red Bull. The team had around 7 tenths over the chasing pack in Japan last season, but that's down to around 3 tenths.

Having said that, this is something that one would expect with these regulations. The car is still the class of the field, and one can't say that Max Verstappen had to pull out something special on Saturday to nail the lap. It was another positive day for the Milton Keynes team.

Loser

Ferrari

Ferrari came to the F1 Japanese GP on a high. The team, however, has appeared out of sorts with the car on Saturday, as it found it hard to understand where the single-lap pace has gone. Having key driver Charles Leclerc struggle as much as he has in the car lately is starting to reach alarming levels for the team as well.

Winner

Lando Norris

Lando Norris has just got back on the same horse he rode last season. It's just a consistent, relentless pace from the McLaren driver, who has built a knack for delivering when it is needed the most. He is a prime contender for the podium on Sunday and if he does, it would be two in a row this season.

Loser

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin has to start answering some serious questions, and most of them revolve around how serious it wants to be in F1. If the aim is to win the title, it cannot have Lance Stroll in one of the cars.

He's a decent driver but certainly not one that deserves to be in a car as good as Aston Martin. Sooner than later, Lawrence Stroll might have to make a call on what he wants to do with a team that was created for his son.

Winner

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton's final qualifying position was not the best one, but he did outqualify George Russell. This was the first time he's done that this season, and he would be happy with that.

After the race in Melbourne, the driver was questioned a lot especially as he replaced Carlos Sainz in Ferrari. Although this result doesn't end all of that, it doesn't give Lewis a boost - one that he needed the most.

Loser

Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu is fighting for his seat at Sauber, and the showing in the F1 Japanese GP is just the one that would cost him his seat. The Chinese driver is just nowhere close to Bottas now, and one has to question how long Sauber persists with this lineup.