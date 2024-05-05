2024 F1 Miami GP Qualifying: Winners and losers

The 2024 F1 Miami GP saw Max Verstappen pick up his sixth consecutive pole position of the season. It wasn't as straightforward as many would have thought. The Dutch driver was facing a challenge from Charles Leclerc throughout qualifying.

Having said that, when it mattered, Verstappen got the lap in early for the F1 Miami GP qualifying and secured pole position. He will have Leclerc line up next to him followed by Carlos Sainz, who was less than a tenth behind his Ferrari teammate.

Sergio Perez will start the F1 Miami GP from P4 after a decent qualifying and will have Lando Norris round up the top five. After a session that continued to be intriguing until the end, who would be happy with the qualifying effort and who would be a bit disappointed? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Miami GP Qualifying

Winner

Max Verstappen

One cannot say that he was not pushed. One cannot say that he didn't have to be perfect to get pole and one cannot say there wasn't competition.

All of them were there, even then what so many F1 pundits and fans don't understand is that what makes Max Verstappen and Red Bull great is that they just don't make mistakes. This was Verstappen performing under pressure and securing pole position. One has to tip the hat to the driver sooner than later.

Loser

Daniel Ricciardo

What a way to go from hero to zero for Daniel Ricciardo. He was the star of the F1 Miami GP until qualifying but when it mattered, he was out in Q1.

Red Bull doesn't only want a flash in the pan and Ricciardo is completely aware of that. He would be furious at how his session ended and will be hoping for amends on Sunday.

Winner

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc was one driver who would have felt disturbed by the questions about his qualifying form. After the sprint on Friday, he took a shot at the media as well for doubting him. He would be doing something similar after qualifying as well as the driver continues to regain his form.

Another front-row start for Leclerc as he tries to put together a better challenge against Max Verstappen.

Loser

Fernando Alonso

It does appear that Fernando Alonso was about rattled by what had happened in the sprint. The Spaniard has made quite a few comments about stuff that are possibly not the things he should be focussed on. The first lap incident in the sprint was on his mind even afterward when he told the media that he would be talking to the FIA president afterward.

Alonso has felt victimized with both of the penalties he's received this season. He might need to take a step back and refocus on what's important.

Winner

Nico Hulkenberg

It took him some time to put the pieces together but Nico Hulkenberg has now completely mastered the overall execution whether it is qualifying or the race.

The German is spearheading the second half of the grid right now and the F1 Miami GP race weekend is proof of that.

Loser

Mercedes

The long-drawn disappointed look from the Mercedes boss or the drivers or anybody else has been mainstream now.

This weekend, lest we forget, the team brought upgrades to the track but it is far too obvious that the car is just nowhere close to being a podium contender. The F1 Miami GP was just further proof of that.