2024 F1 Miami GP Sprint Shootout: What did we learn?

The 2024 F1 Miami GP sprint shootout was intriguing in a lot of ways. Most of all, what stood out was that the track continues to be prone to errors, as it caught out multiple drivers.

In the end, it was once again the familiar face of Max Verstappen at the top, followed by Charles Leclerc, who put together an impressive last-ditch effort.

Lando Norris showed impressive pace with the car but somehow could not find the sweet spot on the last lap and hence struggled.

Run in the hot and sultry weather of Miami, the session gave quite a few clues about what we can expect over the rest of the weekend. So what did we learn? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Miami GP Sprint Shootout: Key Takeaways

#1 McLaren's upgrade has worked

McLaren's upgrade package was something that everyone had an eye on. The F1 Miami GP track layout wasn't considered conducive for the car.

Well, if SQ1 and SQ2 are anything to go by, the car has taken a step forward. While Oscar Piastri only had half the upgrades, it was clear as day that Lando Norris, in his McLaren, had the extra gear.

The qualifying result will be a bit disappointing, but all is not lost. The car will be the one to keep an eye on this weekend.

#2 Red Bull is not miles ahead of the competition

The biggest strength for Red Bull this season has been the ability to nail the qualifying, get pole position, and then execute the race from the front. Admittedly, Max Verstappen did feel that his lap was not up to the mark. Ferrari was only a tenth away, and Lando Norris, with a better lap, could have challenged Max, which is an indication that the advantage is not as big for Red Bull here.

Red Bull doesn't have the same mega advantage that it enjoys at every other race, and that may play a role in the rest of the F1 Miami GP weekend.

#3 Mercedes take another step backward

Mercedes brought its fair share of upgrades to the car as well as to the F1 Miami GP, but it's safe to say that not much has worked. Both cars were eliminated in SQ2, and when you have drivers like George Russell and Lewis Hamilton as part of your team, it's not just the drivers making errors, it comes down to the car. This is another step back for Mercedes as the team continues to struggle.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo has laid down the gauntlet

Daniel Ricciardo was impressive because not only did he beat Yuki Tsunoda, he sprayed that little bit of Goldust that we saw in the past. This was Daniel of old who would do magic in an F1 car. There's no way one could argue that an RB should be in the top 4 in qualifying. Yet, there it was, in the hands of Ricciardo.

At the start of the season, many felt that Ricciardo was done after the stretch of the first four races. Well, if he can keep this form, he will be a Red Bull driver next season, without a doubt. Daniel Ricciardo rolled the clock back at the F1 Miami GP sprint shootout, and it was extremely impressive.

#5 Williams can't be faulted for trying to switch Logan Sargeant with Kimi Antonelli

Rumors of Mercedes looking to fast-track Kimi Antonelli into F1 have continued to gain momentum. If reports are to be believed, he will replace Logan Sargeant at Williams by Imola.

While there are a few who feel this is unfair to Logan, one has to sit back and question if that is really the case. The F1 Miami GP sprint shootout was just another of the many cases where Logan just didn't do the right thing. Mistakes are the norm instead of a rarity for American, and on that basis, you cannot continue to have a seat on the grid.