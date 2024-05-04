2024 F1 Miami GP Sprint Shootout: Winners and Losers

The 2024 F1 Miami GP sprint shootout ended with Max Verstappen sealing pole position. Throughout the session, though, it appeared that his rivals had the edge over him. Lando Norris especially was in blistering form.

Nevertheless, when it came down to the final lap in SQ3 on soft tyres, the tricky conditions caught out quite a few drivers, including Norris. As a result, it was once again Verstappen who came out on top.

With the sprint shootout done and dusted, who would be happy, and who would be disappointed? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Miami GP Sprint Shootout

Winner

Max Verstappen

The first reaction from Max Verstappen when he secured pole position was 'lol'. The driver didn't expect to have the pole because of the nature of the lap. One thing he didn't count on was what happened to others.

It was once again a case of others faltering and Verstappen taking advantage of it to secure a pole for the F1 Miami GP sprint.

Loser

Lando Norris

This should have been a pole position for Lando Norris if not for the last lap that just went away from him. The McLaren driver will be very disappointed, as the car looks very competitive at the Miami GP.

Winner

Daniel Ricciardo

After the first four races, Daniel Ricciardo was written off. Many thought his time in F1 was done. To bounce back from that with such an effort in a sprint shootout was astounding. Daniel Ricciardo needs to keep doing this, and the seat at Red Bull could be his.

Loser

Mercedes

McLaren brought an extensive upgrade package to the F1 Miami GP, and it worked perfectly. Mercedes, meanwhile, had a horror show. Both drivers were less than a tenth apart and had no pace to even reach SQ3. If this continues, it would be tough to convince any driver, let alone Verstappen, to join the team.

Winner

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll gets one over Fernando Alonso on a weekend when he was quite clearly under pressure. The Canadian is coming to the Miami GP following a poor race in China. A good qualifying has to be a decent boost for him.

Loser

Logan Sargeant

If rumors are correct, Logan Sargeant might be racing for the very last time in F1. The American did what he hadn't done before in his career, and it was outqualifying Albon.

Unfortunately, that happened because Albon's lap was deleted not because Logan outpaced him. This weekend might be the last chance for Logan, but he's yet to give Williams a reason to keep him.