2024 F1 Monaco GP Qualifying: Hits and misses

The 2024 F1 Monaco GP saw home favorite Charles Leclerc secure pole position. This was Leclerc's third pole position in this race in the last four years. The driver got pole position in 2021 and 2022, even though both went in vain.

The Ferrari driver ended Max Verstappen's streak of eight consecutive pole positions in F1, and to the joy of the fans, he made it look easy in the end. In P2, we have Oscar Piastri, the Australian impressing everyone with his single-lap pace, while Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will be in P3.

There were a few outliers as well, with Lewis Hamilton qualifying in P7 after showing a lot of promise. Verstappen made a mistake on his final lap and will start the race in P7.

With the grid for the F1 Monaco GP now set, who would be upset with how the session went, and who would be looking to make amends tomorrow? Let's find out as we take a look at the hits and misses of the session:

2024 F1 Monaco GP qualifying

Hit

Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri

If there have been two drivers who have been somewhat overshadowed in the last couple of races, then it's these two. The two drivers have seen Lando and Max fight for race wins and play the role of the bridesmaid.

Not anymore, as Charles Leclerc and the adopted member of the Leclerc family (yes, we're kidding, Oscar) start the F1 Monaco GP in the front row.

Miss

Max Verstappen

When pressure is high, even the best make mistakes. Such was the case with Max Verstappen on his final run in qualifying and he is going to pay for it in the race.

A P6 start for the Red Bull driver is a step-down, and he might need to be careful about not leaking too many points.

Hit

Alex Albon

Alex Albon has been struggling for various reasons during the season. The Williams driver has missed out on points with quite a few P12s and P11s this season. At the F1 Monaco GP, he starts the race in the top 10, and points are certainly a possibility.

Miss

Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso

Being eliminated in Q1 for the F1 Monaco GP is a disaster. The fact that it has happened to both Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso is shocking. For Alonso, this was down to him getting blocked on his run, while Sergio called his position a joke.

For Alonso, this is the second race weekend in a row where he has had a bad qualifying run. It's weird to see him have a bad run, that's for sure. On the other side of the coin, Sergio Perez is fighting for his seat, and the F1 Monaco GP result is not going to help.

Hit

George Russell

George Russell is a driver who is fighting an uphill battle at the moment. Irrespective of the fact that the driver has a 7-1 lead in qualifying over his teammate Lewis Hamilton, there's just no recognition because the focus is either on his teammate or the driver that replaces him.

Amongst all of this, George has placed his car in the top 5 and beat Lewis once again. Sooner or later, he would get the recognition he deserves within the team.

Miss

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is now 1-7 against Yuki Tsunoda with the deficit in Qualifying just too big. Daniel has talked a big game this season. He's also surprised everyone with the performance in the sprint in Miami. But the consistency that we've seen from him is the consistency of him struggling to beat Yuki. The F1 Monaco GP qualifying was another one in the long list this season.