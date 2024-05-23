2024 F1 Monaco GP: Top 5 bold predictions

The 2024 F1 Monaco GP comes at an interesting time for the sport. Lando Norris has emerged as a challenger for Max Verstappen in the last couple of races. With McLaren bringing new upgrades, the team arguably had the fastest car on the grid in the last two races. It won in Miami and was very close to winning in Imola as well.

Coming to the F1 Monaco GP, there are expectations that we could see a three-way battle between Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren. With the weather also expected to play a role, what can we expect from the F1 Monaco GP?

Let's take a look as we share our predictions for the weekend.

#5 Oscar Piastri is going to have a good weekend

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is a driver who has seemingly missed out on all the fun and accolades while his teammate continues to get the big trophies. The driver has been a bit unlucky as well in the last two races. The pace is there over a lap and the F1 Monaco GP is a place where magic happens.

We're backing Oscar Piastri to have a strong weekend this time around, and a podium is certainly not out of the question.

#4 Mercedes drivers could play spoilsport

In the F1 Monaco GP, sometimes it's all about the feeling a driver has in the car. If he's confident, he can perform miracles. Mercedes looked quite brilliant in Imola, even though the pace was still a step behind the top 3.

In the F1 Monaco GP, if either of the two drivers are confident in the car, you can see them extract something special and maybe crack the top 5.

#3 Alpine and Haas are dark horses this weekend

Alpine and Haas are two teams with drivers like Nico Hulkenberg and Esteban Ocon driving on a high. On a track where the driver can make a difference and a car that's good in the slow-speed sections could be impressive, we're backing Haas and Alpine drivers to do something impressive.

Esteban Ocon snagged a podium in the F1 Monaco GP last season; he would be hoping to do the same this time around as well.

#2 The battle for the win could be decided on Saturday

The battle for the win will come down to who can pull off that special lap. Last season, we've already seen Esteban Ocon in his Alpine surprise everyone with that lap out of nowhere. Hence, counting out anyone would be unfair.

There's going to be an intense battle between Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull drivers because anyone who snatches pole is going to have the best chance of a win this weekend.

#1 Charles Leclerc wins the F1 Monaco GP

We're going with the kid racing in his hometown! If Charles Leclerc has had any luck this weekend, then it is bad luck. The Ferrari driver this week has the car to win. It might be a 10th or so down, but nothing that a Leclerc special pole position lap cannot overcome. We're going with the Monegasque driver this weekend as he tries to fulfill his dream of winning at home.