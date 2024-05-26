2024 F1 Monaco GP: Winners and losers

The 2024 F1 Monaco GP saw Charles Leclerc win his home race for the first time. A race that was a bit of a dud in terms of action had a feel-good factor of the Ferrari driver winning it. In P2, we had Oscar Piastri from McLaren. The driver scored his first podium of the season and backed up his impressive qualifying with a strong result.

In P3, we had Carlos Sainz, the Spaniard, making it a Ferrari '1-3' finish and a brilliant result for the team. In P4, we had Lando Norris, the McLaren driver being the rearguard to his younger teammate. The top 5 was completed by George Russell as the Mercedes driver picked up another strong result for the team.

With the F1 Monaco GP now in the rearview, who would be happy with how the weekend went, and who would be a bit disappointed? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Monaco GP

Winner

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari

This was a long time coming and well deserved. The Italian team has turned things around with Fred Vasseur but most importantly this day belongs to Charles Leclerc. He would have won this in the last few years with a worse car if not for misfortune but this time around, it came down to him putting everything right. This is perfect for Charles and he deserves a lot of credit for.

Loser

F1 Monaco GP

This was not a race. We just can't call it a race where the top 10 finished in the order they started and the number of overtakes didn't reach the double-digits. The F1 cars have outgrown the Monaco GP and we just can't continue with this.

Winner

Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri needed this result. This was a driver who was touted highly by a lot of people for his second season with the team but hadn't delivered. At the F1 Monaco GP, he delivered and got his first podium. The best part of it all? He wasn't too happy and the hunger for a win persists.

Loser

Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo

Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo have all but ended their chance of being Max Verstappen's teammate next season. The performances have been below par and with Verstappen being left alone at the front, it's exposing the Mexican even more.

The F1 Monaco GP showed that Red Bull needs a better No. 2. It remains to be seen who they pick to be that driver.

Winner

Williams and Alex Albon

The race weekend started with Williams being associated with Carlos Sainz and that led to quite a few people being amused at the association. The F1 Monaco GP race weekend ended with Williams opening their account while the future Sauber continues to languish at the bottom.

Loser

Alpine

It's hard to fathom what was going through the mind of Bruno Famin when he decided to implicate his own driver in the media in front of everyone. Not only did it show how poorly Bruno has managed the situation, it also ruined Esteban Ocon's next race in Canada due to a 5-place grid penalty.

The threat of firing the driver that leads the teammate head-to-head 6-2 in both qualifying and races, especially when the less we talk about Alpine as a car the better is a mind-blowing and erroneously pompous position that Bruno Famin has taken.

Bruno might not be aware of this or hasn't looked at the situation correctly but drivers aren't lining up to drive for Alpine at this stage. The F1 Monaco GP exposed what a poorly run operation the team is.