2024 F1 Pre-season Test Day 1: Winners and Losers

The first day of running for the 2024 F1 season is now done and dusted and what we have in front of us is a very familiar picture. Just like last season, we have Red Bull leading the timesheets as the day comes to an end.

Max Verstappen finished the first day of running at the top of the timesheet. He was followed by Lando Norris in his McLaren with the best time which was more than a second slower. Carlos Sainz of Ferrari was in P3, a tenth slower than Norris as the day came to a close.

As the first of the three days of running comes to an end, who would be happy with how the day went, and who would be a bit disappointed? Let's take a look.

2024 F1 Pre-season Test Day 1

Winner

Red Bull and Max Verstappen

There was only one question mark around Red Bull and that was its decision to go for a revolution. It didn't take long but once Max Verstappen got the yellow medium tire on the car, everyone got the answer. No car looks as good as the Red Bull and for now, it does appear that the team is clearly in the lead compared to everyone else.

Loser

The Chasing pack

For McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin, turning up for the 2024 F1 season inspired by Red Bull's 2023 seems to have not had the desired result as the Austrian squad seems to have changed course already.

In all of this, while the chasing pack was surely bunched up, it might have fallen back further in the early phase of the season.

Winner

RB

Red Bull's sister team RB is going to have far too many eyes on it and for good reason. The association is clearly there between the two and the car seems to be a step up. How good? Nobody has any idea of that but one thing is clear, RB might turn a few heads in the first race in Bahrain.

Loser

Alpine F1

An F1 team might not even be top 6 at the start of the season. That's what appears to be the case with the French squad. The car is almost entirely different and when that is claimed at launch, sometimes it does mean that the car is underdeveloped. That's what the Alpine looks like at the moment and when that is the case, one can't expect the car to be fast.

Winner

Aston Martin

Coming into 2024, there was one question mark that hung over Aston Martin and it was what happened last year in the second half of the season. The car couldn't keep up with its performance and that left the team losing out big time in the end.

For the team and the drivers, the fact that Aston Martin has started well should be a positive sign to banish the demons of the 2023 F1 season.

Loser

Williams

It's hard to make too much about the timesheet but on the track as well, Williams has not looked like a driver-friendly car. The car might have potential that ultimately develops and makes it better, but for now though, it does appear that the new concept has failed.