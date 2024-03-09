2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Race predictions

The grid for the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP is set, with Max Verstappen starting the race in pole position and Charles Leclerc alongside him. Despite the ongoing drama in the Red Bull paddock, there's still a race to be run. The team would hope to do it in the best possible manner as it appears that politics at Red Bull have taken center stage.

Coming back to the F1 Saudi Arabian GP, however, we have Sergio Perez starting the race in the second row. He will be accompanied by Fernando Alonso, as the Spaniard had impressive form over one lap this weekend.

So what can we expect from the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP? Let's take a look.

#1 Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

There is no doubt that there are some serious distractions that Max Verstappen has had to contend with. There are seemingly going to be a few more as he makes sweeping declarations about his future.

Nevertheless, even in less-than-ideal circumstances, the performance of both driver and car is exceptional. We're backing Max Verstappen to emerge victorious in the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

#2 Charles Leclerc beats Sergio Perez to P2

Red Bull is showing incredible performance this season, functioning more like a rocket ship in the hands of Max Verstappen than with Sergio Perez. This could explain why Charles Leclerc managed to outperform the Mexican in qualifying. In contrast to last season, Ferrari's race pace is now much stronger.

Barring any brake issues that hinder his progress, Charles Leclerc should be able to hold off Sergio Perez and secure a P2 finish at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

#3 Fernando Alonso falls back in the race

There was a question mark over the approach Aston Martin would take on Thursday (March 7) because it became apparent that the team had great pace over a lap, but the long runs were compromised.

Unless the team has found something that has helped Alonso to keep the one-lap pace and not compromise the race run, the driver is going to fall back. The pace is just not there on the long runs, and if the setup has not been changed, then the Spaniard is in for a long night.

#4 Ollie Bearman scores points at F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Two reasons why Ollie Bearman scoring a point wouldn't be surprising are: first, his exceptional talent as a driver; he has shown remarkable composure and skill. Secondly, he has avoided any major accidents or mishaps.

Heading into the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, the driver will be aiming for points, and considering the impressive performance of the car, it shouldn't be too much of a challenge either.

#5 The race might be a bit processional

The F1 Saudi Arabian GP is often considered one of the races known for its action-packed nature. The first couple of races were chaotic, with plenty of excitement throughout. However, in the last few events, things have calmed down somewhat. There are fewer crashes as the drivers have become more accustomed to the track.

To add to this, with cars being harder to follow, expect the race to be a tad processional this time around.