2025 F1 Australian GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the 2025 F1 Australian GP has now taken shape, and we have the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on the front row. The second row is occupied by reigning world champion Max Verstappen and George Russell. Beyond the first two rows, the grid is a bit mixed up as we have the Ferraris occupying the 4th row while Mercedes sensation Kimi Antonelli will be starting the race outside of the top 15.

With the midfield teams mixing things up with the frontrunners on the starting grid and rain expected to make an appearance, what can we expect from the F1 Australian GP? Let's find out as we share our predictions for the race.

#5 Keep an eye on Bearman and Antonelli

The 2025 F1 Australian GP is expected to have wet weather, and that's certainly going to play a role in how the rookies handle things. Out of the current crop, in terms of talent, both Bearman and Antonelli are the two standouts. The first race weekend of the year, however, has not gone well for either of them until now.

Both of them are starting the race from the back of the grid, and when that happens, with rain being a factor, keep an eye on both of them. These are the conditions where talents shine, and while we're not claiming any top result for either of the two, there would be moments of brilliance, that's for sure.

#4 Fernando Alonso scores points

Fernando Alonso has been a bit feisty with the media during the F1 Australian GP race weekend. The performance of the Aston Martin would have brought a smile to his face, as the car does appear to have a decent foundational pace.

When we have rain, it normalizes things to a certain extent, and it is during this time a driver like Fernando Alonso truly shines. Keep an eye on the Spaniard, as a points finish is certainly not off the table for the 2x champion.

#3 The rookies could lead to a few chaotic moments

The grid has 6 drivers in their first full season. That's a lot of inexperienced drivers who are trying to make their mark. At the same time, the F1 Australian GP is expected to have rain play a role as well.

When you have such a combination in place, it's hard to discount mistakes in tricky conditions. While we do have a very impressive crop of young drivers making their way to the grid, rain and rookies could make the F1 Australian GP a very tricky affair.

#2 The Ferrari is going to have a disappointing race

To excel in a race where rain will be a factor and we have as many as 6 drivers who are in their first season, you need a car that can fire up its tires efficiently. You also need a team in the pits that is agile and knows when to make what call. When we talk about Ferrari, unfortunately these qualities are just not at the forefront.

The car is already struggling to fire up the tires. At the same time, this team's strategy unit is conventionally not operating at a very high level. You add these factors up, and while the team has Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc as drivers, the F1 Australian GP is going to be a tricky one.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the 2025 F1 Australian GP

Finally, when we talked about who is going to be in contention for the win, it's hard to discount any of the top 4 drivers. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have a McLaren that is quite clearly the class of the field around Albert Park, and rain would not just make that advantage vanish.

At the same time, we have Max Verstappen in P3, a driver who is arguably one of the greatest wet-weather drivers in history. In P4 we have George Russell as well, another brilliant talent in the wet weather. All four of these drivers are in contention for the win, and it won't come as a surprise if one of these 4 wins the F1 Australian GP. With that being said, the driver that wins has to make sure he doesn't make mistakes in crunch situations.

He has to make sure that he's able to adapt seamlessly to different changes in the conditions. Most importantly, he needs to have a strong strategic unit that's sitting on the pit wall and making all the right calls.

