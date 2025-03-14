2025 F1 Australian GP upgrades list: Who has brought what?

The 2025 F1 season will commence at the iconic Albert Park Circuit to host the Australian GP this weekend. The last time Melbourne was supposed to host the opening race was in 2020 but it was canceled owing to the covid pandemic.

The season opener was shifted to the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain from 2021 to 2024 as it also hosted the official pre-season testing. However, in 2025, the opening race was shifted to Melbourne to avoid colliding with Ramadan in Middle Eastern countries.

Bahrain, though, hosted the pre-season testing in late February which gave fans a glimpse into the 2025 challengers for the first time. The F1 teams and drivers alike tested out their new cars over three days to get a better understanding ahead of the commencement of the year.

But the teams have already started bringing a whole raft of upgrades to the track without even competing at the Australian Grand Prix.

List of upgrades brought by teams for the 2024 F1 Australian GP

McLaren

Front Corner (Performance and Circuit Specific)

Beam Wing (Performance and Circuit Specific)

The reigning world champions have introduced a revised Front Brake Duct Winglet which will improve flow conditioning that will enhance the aerodynamic downstream.

The circuit-specific front corner will help in reducing the brake cooling in the warm conditions in Melbourne. While the beam wing will influence the aero efficiency and bring more load to the rear wing.

Ferrari

Front Suspension

Sidepot inlet

Rear Wing

There has been a lot made of the Italian team switching the suspension geometry from the pull rod to the push rod at the front. Ferrari believes that the new concept will give more freedom in development in the season.

They have also brought a new sidepod inlet on the SF-25 to improve onset flow quality with a new rear wing maximizing on improved upstream flow energy and cooling.

Red Bull

Front Wing

Nose

Front Suspension

Floor Body

Floor Fences

Floor Edge

Coke/Engine Cover

Cooling Louvres

Rear Suspension

Beam Wing

Rear Wing

Rear Wing Endplate

The former world champions Red Bull have by far brought the most amount of upgrades to their RB21 in comparison to any other team on the grid for the Australian GP.

The Austrian team had a relatively difficult pre-season test compared to its rivals and had to bring new components to extract maximum performance at the beginning of the season.

Mercedes

Sidepod Inlet

Floor Body

Coke/Engine Cover

Beam Wing

Front Suspension

Rear Wing

Mercedes's upgrades are focused on adding to the performance of the W16 with a sidepod inlet, engine cover, and front suspension enhancing the airflow, and bean wing and floor body adding more load to the car and bringing more downforce as a result for the Australian GP.

Aston Martin

Nose

Front Wing

Front Corner

Sidepod Inlet

Coke/Engine Cover

Cooling Louvres

Floor Body

Floor Fences

Rear Suspension

Rear Corner

Beam Wing

Rear Wing

Similar to Red Bull, Aston Martin also had a difficult preseason test in Bahrain as they seemed to struggle to match up to the performance of even its closest rivals in the midfield.

The Silverstone-based outfit have brought a total of twelve different components on its AMR 25 to the Australian GP to make performance-specific changes from the front to the back of the car.

Alpine

Sidepod Inlet

Coke/Engine Cover

Floor Body

Rear Corner

Rear Wing

Rear Suspension

Alpine had a solid three days of testing in Bahrain, but they have brought six new companies to its A525 in its bid to add more performance ahead of the Australian GP.

While the rear corner and floor body will add more load and downforce to its 2025 challenger, the rear suspension, new engine cover, and sidepod inlet will improve the flow conditioning of the car.

Haas

Front Wing Endplate

Front Wing

Sidepod Inlet

Floor Body

Floor Fences

Floor Edge

Coke/Engine Cover

Rear Wing Endplate

Beam Wing

Front Suspension

Front Corner

Rear Suspension

Rear Corner

Haas F1 had innocuous pre-season testing as they had run their own program throughout the three days and never did any soft tire running.

The American team decided to focus more on the long-run pace of the VF25 and have brought almost a different car with a number of upgrades on the car for the Australian GP.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls

Sidepods

Front Wing

Front Suspension

The revised radiator inlet on the new sidepods will help in optimizing cooling and making the VCARB02 more aero-efficient in generating downforce. While the new front wing will enhance the distribution of air across the wing components and the rest of the car. The Front Suspension, on the other hand, will help to access more load from the new aero package and have usable downforce.

Williams F1

Cooling Louvres

Coke/Engine Cover

Front Wing Endplate

Front Wing

While both cooling louvers and engine cover and circuit-specific to tackle the conditions for the Australian GP this weekend, the front wing and new endplate will help generate more flow structures from the floor and create more load that will aid in the high-speed sections of the track.

Stake F1 team Kick Sauber

Coke/Engine Cover

Floor Body

Front Wing

Rear Wing

Front Corner

Rear Corner

In the final year of its current iteration, before Audi takes over in 2026, Sauber have brought varied components to the Australian GP. The front and rear corners will be an aid for the mechanic setup of the 2025 car for the weekend, with front and rear wings along with the floor body and coke cover bringing the much-needed downforce.

