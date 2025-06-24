2025 F1 Austrian GP: Top 5 bold predictions

The 2025 F1 Austrian GP is going to be the 11th race of the season, and if some of the reporting is accurate, this is the race where Max Verstappen's exit clause gets triggered. There's a lack of clarity, as can be expected, about the Dutch driver's future, not only because of the reports around his exit clause but also because Mercedes appears unwilling to sign an extension with George Russell.

It does appear that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is willing to drag this out for as long as possible, as he hopes to convince Max Verstappen to sign a contract. It does henc,e seem pivotal that we're heading to one of Red Bull's fortresses, as the F1 Austrian GP is a race where the team and the driver have enjoyed a lot of success.

Unlike the last few years, we do not have a sprint weekend this time around as we return to a more conventional format. With that being said, what can we expect from the F1 Austrian GP? Let's take a look.

#5 Aston Martin could potentially struggle

Aston Martin has had a resurgence of sorts ever since the team introduced the Imola upgrade. Fernando Alonso has become a regular in Q3, something that eluded him early in the year.

The F1 Austrian GP track layout, however, is not the most suited to the car. The Aston Martin has suffered with straight-line speed deficit in general, and there is a whole dose of it needed here to succeed. The team would be hoping to challenge for points, but we might struggle to see that materialize.

#4 Williams is the dark horse

If there is one midfield team that has shown brilliance when it comes to low-downforce tracks, then that is Williams. The car did well in Miami; it should have done better in Canada as well, just like it did in Imola. Heading to the F1 Austrian GP, the track should suit the car, and we could potentially be looking at a few giant-killing scalps for the team.

#3 Lewis Hamilton might struggle this weekend

Out of all the tracks there are in F1, it does appear that the Red Bull Ring is one of the bogey tracks for Lewis Hamilton, and he does tend to struggle here more than at other tracks. To add to this, the track layout might not be the best for Ferrari either, as we've seen the car struggle a bit in Miami. Lewis Hamilton has shown signs of improvement lately, but the F1 Austrian GP might not be a good one for the driver.

#2 Expect a close battle between McLaren and Red Bull

McLaren is going to be very close to the sharp end of the grid, as has often been the case this season, but they're going to face stern competition from Red Bull. The team has almost always been a strong contender around this track, and that is something that has not changed even in the turbo hybrid era.

The long straights, the fast speed sections, and the conventional tire choice mean that race management is not going to be at the top of everyone's agenda this weekend. Mercedes and Ferrari might be a step behind the top 2 teams, as we could potentially see a close battle for the F1 Austrian GP between McLaren and Red Bull.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the F1 Austrian GP

This race is a Max Verstappen fortress, and there's no two ways about it. The Dutch driver has been brilliant around this track more often than not, with a record five wins at this track. The F1 Austrian GP is Red Bull's home race, and if there is one event where you can expect Max Verstappen not to disappoint, it is certainly going to be this one.

