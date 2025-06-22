2025 F1 Austrian GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The F1 circus will roll into the iconic Red Bull Ring to host the annual Austrian GP this weekend. The circuit has been a feature of the Formula 1 calendar ever since its return in 2014 after a long delay in the early 2000s.

The race has always proven to be a pivotal one for the teams as it provides an opportunity for them to bring upgrades to their cars. The 2025 edition of the Austrian GP holds even more importance as it could be the last set of new parts that the teams bring to their 2025 challenger before shifting their complete focus to the 2026 car.

The 2024 edition was a crucial event, as apart from the infamous clash between Verstappen and Lando Norris, it was the last weekend when Red Bull had a substantial advantage before losing their grip on the championship.

The 2025 Drivers' Championship is also poised perfectly heading into a crucial European leg of the season, with the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris occupying the first two positions, followed by Max Verstappen.

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Austrian GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, June 27

Practice 1: 11:30-12:30 GMT (17:00-18:00 IST)

Practice 2: 15:00-16:00 GMT (20:30-21:30 IST)

Saturday, June 28

Practice 3: 10:30-11:30 GMT (16:00-17:00 IST)

Qualifying: 14:00 GMT (19:30 IST)

Sunday, June 29

Race: 13:00 GMT (18:30 IST)

The fans can convert the timings as per their time zones to be on top of the racing action throughout the Austrian GP weekend.

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Austrian GP

The 4.318km track is one of the best on the F1 calendar for overtaking as it has three DRS zones with only 10 corners, out of which seven require drivers to brake. However, given the dirty air effect in the 2025 championship, qualifying might play a more significant role at the Austrian GP compared to previous years.

The race also provides one of the best atmospheres of the entire year, with a whole section of Dutch fans coming to support Verstappen and creating a buzz throughout the three days.

However, fans unable to come to the track can cheer on their favorite drivers from the comfort of their homes and watch on the big screen. Below is the list of some of the broadcasters that will broadcast the Austrian GP this weekend:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

Fans can check the TV listings with their local broadcasters to enjoy every session. They can also access live action on the F1TV App by paying a subscription fee and enjoy the action on their screens.

