2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP: Race Predictions

The grid for the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan GP is set, and we have Max Verstappen on pole position with a surprise name in Carlos Sainz alongside him. The qualifying was as strange as it could get, and we had drivers like Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri crashing out as well.

The race on Sunday could potentially be disrupted by rain. If it does rain, we got a trailer of how chaotic things can get. With that being said, with Max Verstappen starting the race on pole position and the likes of Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc being way down the order, what can we expect from the race? Let's take a look.

#5 The race is going to be chaotic

The first thing one needs to keep in mind when we're talking about the race on Sunday is that rain could potentially play a role. It does appear that the white lines become very slippery with only a few drops of rain, and that is potentially a risky proposition for everyone.

Even if there won't be any rain, there are far too many drivers that are out of position for the race, it seems. Albon will be making his way from the back of the grid, there's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, and then there's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton as well.

Baku induces mistakes, and softer tires combined with out-of-place starting positions are truly going to make things potentially very chaotic.

#4 Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri make their way into top 5

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are two drivers who are starting their races in P7 and P9, respectively, but it is safe to say that both of them have the pace to make their way through the field. What might not work for them is the fact that the Mercedes duo is right in front of them, and that certainly mixes things up.

The duo would be targeting a podium or even a win in the F1 Azerbaijan GP, but a top 5 result appears to be the more sensible prediction here.

#3 Charles Leclerc's higher downforce setup might not be the best for the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Charles Leclerc spent his Friday on a low downforce setup, but in qualifying it did appear that he had a slightly slower car on the straights, and the focus was seemingly on the middle sector. If that is the case, then the race could potentially be tricky for the driver as he tries to make his way through the field.

#2 Mercedes is the dark horse for the F1 Azerbaijan GP

The reality for the F1 Azerbaijan GP is that no one knows how any car is going to perform. Most of the teams have not used the hard tire to see how the cars perform on it.

The same holds true for Mercedes at the moment. The car is good, and it has been sneakily good this weekend. But does it have the long-run pace for the F1 Azerbaijan GP? We'll have to wait to find out. The German team, with Kimi Antonelli starting the race in P4 and George Russell in P5, will be a dark horse on Sunday.

#1 Max Verstappen wins the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Expect carnage behind him, and expect the Red Bull driver to keep a calm head. What works for Max Verstappen on Sunday is the fact that the Dutch driver's direct rivals are just too far behind.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are arguably the two drivers who could challenge Max Verstappen for the win in the F1 Azerbaijan GP, but they're starting in P7 and P9. Even if there is carnage in the race, expect the driver to keep his nose clean and manage things from the front. Unless something drastic happens, this race has a Max Verstappen win written all over it.

