2025 F1 Bahrain GP: Race Predictions

The 2025 F1 Bahrain GP will have Oscar Piastri starting the race from pole position. He would have Charles Leclerc alongside him while George Russell in his Mercedes would be in P3.

Ad

McLaren was expected to have a much bigger gap compared to the rest of the field in qualifying. In essence, at least this was the expectation as the team had dominated every free practice session.

The fact that teams like Ferrari and Mercedes closed up is encouraging, and teams would take heart from the fact that the reigning champions have not just escaped the clutches

#5 Multiple stops mean strategy would be the king

We're looking somewhere in the region of two stops being the optimum strategy as the abrasive surface continues to bring different variables into the equation. At the same time, it is going to be very important to see how every team approaches these stops.

Ad

Trending

Some teams will try to play the long game and just stretch a stint, while others could look to go aggressive and exploit the car's potential.

Which one would work? We don't know it yet, and a lot would depend on the circumstances, but most importantly, the divergence of approaches is going to make things very interesting.

#4 Teams like Haas, Alpine, Williams, and RB will be in a close battle

When we have this many variances in terms of strategies, the thing that stands out the most is the fact that the cars for the top 4 teams are going to find their way to the front. What this means is that the top 8 slots are more or less going to be filled. For the midfield squad, this makes everything more intriguing because now the battle is going to be for P9 and P10 (unless we have multiple DNFs ahead).

Ad

The midfield might, in all likelihood, be battling for scraps at the F1 Bahrain GP because of the conditions at play.

#3 Lewis Hamilton doesn't make it to top 5

Lewis Hamilton will be starting the race in P9, and by the looks of it, the driver has no clue why he has been struggling compared to his teammate. While talking to the media after the F1 Bahrain GP qualifying, the driver said that a top 5 result could be possible, but soon after, it was even more downbeat as he didn't want to back his claim.

Ad

Ferrari's race pace is a bit suspect as the car continues to look peaky. Couple that with Lewis Hamilton's lack of confidence in the car, and we have a scenario where we do not see Lewis Hamilton making it to the top 5 in the F1 Bahrain GP.

#2 Mercedes is potentially the closest contender

Red Bull is not entirely sure what the car is capable of. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc was very doubtful about the Ferrari as he conceded the car's peaky nature could hurt in the F1 Bahrain GP.

Ad

Mercedes, on the other hand, seems to be the closest to Oscar Piastri when it comes to having something to offer in slightly cooler conditions. George Russell will have the edge on Oscar Piastri when it comes to the straight-line speed. If he can somehow keep the Australian behind early in the stint, we might see a challenge.

At the moment, unless something untoward happens to any of the drivers, P3 is going to be contested by Leclerc, Russell, and Verstappen, with the Mercedes driver probably the favorite to take it in the F1 Bahrain GP.

Ad

#1 Oscar Piastri wins the F1 Bahrain GP

If Oscar Piastri nails the start of the race, it's going to be very hard to keep him back. The Australian has the best car under him that seems to work brilliantly for him in these considerations.

The only threat he potentially faces will come from ill-timed safety cars that potentially bring Lando Norris into the equation or, for that matter, put others at a strategic advantage.

With that being said, we're backing Oscar Piastri's cool head to prevail and win the F1 Bahrain GP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More