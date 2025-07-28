2025 F1 Belgian GP: Driver Ratings

The 2025 F1 Belgian GP ended with Oscar Piastri fending off Lando Norris to pick up the win. The race weekend has been quite chaotic as a lot of things seemingly didn't go to plan for a lot of drivers.

There were parts of the weekend that were quite challenging, something one could expect from Spa, but then there were others where the race was processional.

With that being said, how did the drivers perform over the F1 Belgian GP? Let's take a look.

Criteria

Performance in both qualifying and races is judged.

Results achieved compared to the potential of the car.

Mistakes made over the weekend.

Relative performance against teammate.

2025 F1 Belgian GP: Rating the drivers

McLaren

Lando Norris

Rating: 8.5

A strong qualifying on Saturday was the highlight for Lando Norris during a weekend where he started on the back foot. The F1 Belgian GP was more or less lost at the start when he couldn't keep Piastri behind, but beyond that there wasn't much he could have done.

Oscar Piastri

Rating: 9

A perfect way to bounce back from a weekend where you feel a win was stolen from you. Oscar Piastri had the pace and the ability to win the crucial battles in the F1 Belgian GP, and he got the job done as a result.

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc

Rating: 10

The driver of the weekend for sure. Charles Leclerc extracted everything that the Ferrari had to offer and more. A timely reminder after the Silverstone debacle for the Monegasque.

Lewis Hamilton

Rating: 6

Whether it is a new component or different personnel, that's the kind of change one expects a driver of Lewis Hamilton's caliber to adapt to. He got outperformed comprehensively at the F1 Belgian GP by his teammate even though the recovery on Sunday was impressive.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen

Rating: 8.5

Not a perfect weekend from Max Verstappen, as the driver's error in qualifying potentially cost him a podium. The driving in the sprint was brilliant as he leaves the F1 Belgian GP race weekend even more adrift of the McLaren duo.

Yuki Tsunoda

Rating: 7

Yuki Tsunoda should have scored points at the F1 Belgian GP, but him dropping those many positions was down to Red Bull handing the driver a poor strategy.

Overall, though, there are still positive signs for the Japanese driver who got massively compromised in the Grand Prix.

Mercedes

George Russell

Rating: 7

A poor sprint result followed by getting the best possible out of Mercedes on Sunday sums up George Russell's F1 Belgian GP. He continues to be the benchmark at Mercedes, and it is astounding that he doesn't have a contract extension yet.

Kimi Antonelli

Rating: 4

Kimi Antonelli is going through a rut at the moment. He doesn't have the performance in the car, and with Mercedes regressing as the year has gone on, it is starting to hurt his confidence now.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso

Rating: 6

A hamstrung Aston Martin meant that Fernando Alonso couldn't do much with the car throughout the race weekend. The pace wasn't really there for him to make the difference and even fight for something.

Lance Stroll

Rating: 5.5

Stroll had a decent weekend by his standards, as there wasn't much separating him and his teammate. An uncompetitive Aston Martin meant that not much could be achieved at the F1 Belgian GP.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly

Rating: 8

An excellent race on Sunday from the French driver as he continues to be the flag bearer for Alpine.

Franco Colapinto

Rating: 6

Another weekend where Franco Colapinto was nowhere close to his teammate. The Argentinian should ideally be given at least a year to show what he can do, but with Flavio Briatore, that is going to be such a hard sell.

Haas

Esteban Ocon

Rating: 7.5

Esteban Ocon was excellent for the sprint section of the race weekend and grabbed a handful of points. The Grand Prix section got heavily compromised, with the driver first being on a low downforce setup, then being left out for too long, and then finally pitting for a set of used medium tires when the new set was available.

Haas needs serious work on the operations side, and Ocon would have been left ruing what could have happened if everything did not go wrong.

Overall, in terms of performance, it was still a strong weekend for the driver.

Ollie Bearman

Rating: 7

Ollie Bearman had a decent haul of points in the sprint and unlike his teammate had a smoother race that helped him finish right on the cusp of a points finish.

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson

Rating: 8

A strong one for Liam, as his call with the setup meant that he got the jump on his teammate and made the perfect call when it came to pitting for slicks. Another decent haul of points for Lawson as the driver gets closer to Hadjar as well.

Isack Hadjar

Rating: 7

Hadjar lost out because he had to do an extra lap on a dry track on workout intermediates, and that meant he was dropped right to the back. From that point he couldn't make much progress with the car.

Williams

Alex Albon

Rating: 8

Alex Albon had the opposite weekend of his teammate, where his sprint wasn't good but the race was great. Holding off Lewis Hamilton charging through in a Ferrari is an impressive feat and deserves the praise it is getting.

Carlos Sainz

Rating: 6.5

A strong sprint followed by a poor Grand Prix segment for Carlos Sainz. He's still not got the hang of the Williams by the looks of it and struggles with consistency.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg

Rating: 6.5

Nico Hulkenberg wasn't entirely comfortable with the car throughout the F1 Belgian GP and it did appear that the high downforce setup ended up hurting him eventually. The German would be looking for a better one in Hungary next weekend.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Rating: 7.5

Gabriel Bortoleto emerged as the lead Sauber during the F1 Belgian GP as we are slowly heading towards a scenario where the younger talent starts taking over. An overall strong race weekend for the Brazilian and more points.

