2025 F1 Belgian GP Qualifying: Winners and Losers

The grid for the F1 Belgian GP has been set, and we have Lando Norris on pole position with Oscar Piastri in second. This was a brilliant turnaround from the British driver after getting dominated by his teammate on Saturday.

In P3, we have Charles Leclerc, who got the jump on Max Verstappen with a brilliant final push. While there are a few drivers and teams who would be happy with how the session has gone, there would be others who would be disappointed in themselves. Who are they? Let's take a look.

2025 F1 Belgian GP Qualifying

Winner

Lando Norris

It's not an easy thing to recover from getting smashed by more than half a second the previous day to overcome and beat your teammate in qualifying. Lando Norris just did that at the F1 Belgian GP.

Slowly but steadily, the British driver is showing the kind of mental fortitude that a world champion in waiting aspires for.

Loser

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen won the F1 Belgian GP sprint, and he did so by qualifying on the front row, gaining the lead on the first lap, and then managing everything from there. He would now be starting the race in P4, and that's just not good if you're hoping to challenge either of the McLaren drivers.

The rain could change things, but for now, it's safe to say that the driver left something on the table in qualifying.

Winner

Alex Albon

Alex Albon has been a revelation this season, and what has made him stand out is the fact that not many expected this from him. With Carlos Sainz joining Williams, the expectation was that the Spaniard would take over. The 13th race of the season has seen Albon outqualify a Mercedes, and that should tell you everything about how he's driving right now.

Loser

Lewis Hamilton

You have to praise Lewis Hamilton for raising his hand and apologizing to the team, but at the same time, this has been a below-par output from the F1 legend. You cannot make these mistakes and get eliminated in Q1 when your teammate is going to start the race in P3.

Winner

Racing Bulls

Something that a lot of fans have maybe not noticed is that, just like Red Bull, Racing Bulls also lost a team boss. After an early season surge, the team has been leaking points to its rivals, and it leaked 6 of them to Haas in the F1 Belgian sprint early in the day.

Getting both cars into the top 10 was important, as the team could potentially try to build from here.

Loser

Kimi Antonelli

The kid looks out of sorts at the moment, and it's safe to say that there's some pressure on him, coupled with some of the struggles that Mercedes is having with the car. The F1 Belgian GP sprint shootout saw the driver seemingly in tears after missing out, and the mood would not have gotten any better on Saturday.

